But why do they have the user opinions open when no-one can buy one and have an opinion on the product?
However if you are looking for reviews on something like a games console, there is so much fanboyism that all reviews should be taken with a grain of salt anyway.
There are more than 1000 "user opinions" about the Wii and the PS3 that are nothing but blanket opinions on a product that hasn't been released yet or opinions about Nintendo and Playstation.
That is positively ridiculous. You are ruining the site for folks like me who actually come here to get REAL user opinions.
Anyone else as annoyed as I am? Contact the editors.