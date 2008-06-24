Olympics - media, commercialism, personal story/interest...

The CNET Lounge forum

by shawnlin / June 24, 2008 1:47 PM PDT

This is a long, but...wow it felt good to pour this stuff out Happy I wish for you that you enjoy reading it as much I did writing it. Happy

***** Part 1 of 2: Media and the Olympics...
I just want to say that I know the Olympics has many flaws and is not perfect. However, I don't think we should expect it to be so - but I think it is worth the effort to strive towards that. As for the commercialization of the Games, especially for the media...from what I know now, I think I'm disappointed. However, the companies are listening to the people (sometimes whether they like it or not). So people - keep voicing your thought out ideas and opinions - these are YOUR Games! ...isn't that a wonderful thought Happy

I don't know if it's a politicization that resulting in controlling the message or what...I think the IOC and the media outlets (and the MLB and the NFL for that matter) are going to realize that it's trying to hold a wet bar of soap too tight...hopefully at some point before they loose it from their hands.

Great sports writer Frank DeFord wrote recently that the Games may have run its course. For the Games in its current form, that may be the case - perhaps it's not really relevant either because its done it's job of encouraging international relations through competitive sport and high aspirations. Or that other sports are simply more compelling for people's time. I think that its kinda like making an effort to visit a place or worship on a regular basis, but not too often such that it is still humbling, inspiring, and centers/corrects/refines one's attitude about high achievement.

***** Part 2 of 2: My personal interest...

I am a big supporter of the Olympic Movement - I can hardly tell you how moving and inspiring it was for me watching the '92 Barcelona games and seeing my American team and those of my foreign ancestry in the same stadium greeted for their participation in such huge a celebration of sport. I was such a big fan I volunteered at the '96 games in Atlanta right after turning 18 and graduating high school - it was like the biggest party on Earth (aside from World Cup soccer I'm told)...plus there's lot of free stuff for volunteers Wink But seriously, I was soo happy to be a part of the games and answer that call Juan Antonio Samaranch, president of the IOC, made for "the youth of the world to assemble in 4 years time..." at the end of the Barcelona Games, even if it was for just a few days...it felt like a pilgrimage.

In the last 8-12 years or so, popularity and the common man's (and woman's and child's) value of the Olympics has been fluctuating probably because yearly competition of international sports, politics, worldwide distribution of wealth, etc. affected the commoner's priorities and interests. Also, with all the doping scandals, it was a difficult balancing act to see the Olympics as both wonderful and pure...for many spectators in the host city and those watching at home, when it ceased to be pure, they lost interest.

I think that's too bad...I think we should not expect the most wonderful things to be prepackaged and pure but rather worth the effort to craft into something beautiful by our collective vision, blood, sweat, and tears. Somewhat related, a few years ago the IOC started efforts to have the World Youth Games to draw in the younger set to another large sports celebration. I'm not sure if it's spreading itself too thin, not able to deal with cheating/doping so it try something to get the kids on a healthy track early, or if they truly know what they're doing in order to increase the value of the Games to more people. I think that including X-Games events are actually a great idea to add some fun, youthful flair and athleticism.

I'm not sure the IOC would like the idea of an "open source" Games... wow, that may be worth some effort to figure out though...hhmmm...start with a wiki page maybe?...

For better or worse, I'm really excited about the Games possibly coming to Chicago. Happy

Very best wishes,
Shalin

P.S.: Citius, Altius, Fortius for all Happy
P.P.S: Is anyone here going to Beijing to watch or compete?

(NT) correction: "...these are *OUR* Games!"
by shawnlin / June 24, 2008 10:50 PM PDT
the way it used to be isnt the way it is
by Chris_the_crazy / June 27, 2008 6:25 AM PDT

Dude, I like people who have passion but wow, its like something out of a Frank Capra movie in its naivete.

I like the Pierre de Coubertin principles but unfortunately they have little to do with the present day games. They are too commercial and not OUR games. They are a 'product' to draw viewers to watch commercials or the official sponsors. The game serve them first and foremost.
If you like sports, the Olympics arent for you.

More than half the coverage of the games go to sappy human interest stories, not events. So if youre into reaching for the kleenez stories of perseverance, youre set.
But if you like a certain sport, you watch the world championship of that event (soccer, basketball, judo, track ,weightlifting ,etc) at another time. Chances are you will never see your sport on TV but can be sure that the usual pervy gymnastics and diving events will be well covered with plenty of camel toe closeups.
I remember trying to watch the track/field events at a recent games with a friend who use to be an olympic decathlete; totally useless. We got to see 2 long jumps attempts spread over 5 hours and almost no other field events. But hey, your know the 100m dash will be there so that's some sports, right?

So no, its not MY games. Its random bits and pieces of events that they fit in between commercials and storylines.

My games arent about fat cats smoking cigars and cognac discussing the morality of an athlete using a NON-enhancing drug like birth control pills or even marijuana.

Quick hits:

As for Deford, i guarantee you that the next US based games you will hear a different tune. Anything about the Olympics is tainted right now with the anti-China PR push. That effing Bob Llama (who for a man of peace has NEVER once opposed any wars/bombings the way Mandela/Tutu always do for which of course got Mandela and Tutu put aside a moral leaders for public comsuption) has been working with the US for a while towards this, you really think this campaign wasnt going to be hitting full blast? For pete's sake, our psy-ops helped in the 4 eastern europeans revolution/coup d'etat, we play that psychological game really well. The day China got these games, you knew how this was gonna play out. (we boycotted the Moscow games because they were in ....Afghanistan, right?)

And by the way, travel outside the US and youd realize that the 96 Games were considered a totally disorganized mess (not to mention the four bombings which injured hundreds). We all see things with rose colored glasses.

As for Samaranch, he was a minister for Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in 60's and a key figure of the dictators regime in the later years. So whatever Johnny boy said isnt even worth as fertilizer.

What is open source sports? Isnt that when you go out and play with your friends, no league, no ref, no scoresheets?
Playing for fun?
With the lardasses that we are raising, Im all for anything that will gets kids outside the house and doing any physical activities.
Participation sports is what we need. Obesity rates over 30%, increase in diabetes and other diseases.

Reading your post reminded me very much of the unbridled optimism of youth who first find out about Baron de Coubertin's words.
They are a glimpse at a quaint distant past whose values are alien to our current society.
I'd love if these ideals were true today but they are not.

Olympic TV
by Renegade Knight / June 27, 2008 11:42 AM PDT

I suspect the Olympic Events at the Stadium watched Live are a lot different than what you see on TV. Rather like watching hunting on TV to experience hunting.

Speaking of TV
by milkky / June 28, 2008 1:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Olympic TV

I started wondering about Olympic DRM'ing. Has anyone heard whether they'll be playing any games with broadcast flags or the like to affect our ability to use our DVRs and the like?

I'd respond here, but it wouldn't be very much about tech...
by shawnlin / July 1, 2008 9:31 AM PDT

I'd respond to a lot of what you wrote here, but it wouldn't be very much about tech, ya know?

In short though, I'm well aware the way things are now are much different. Still, I don't think the commercialism, etc. has overshadowed the display and appreciation of high achievement. And I have some info on the '96 games, supporting the Olympic Movement vs. the Olympic Games, and this "Bob Lama" you refer to that you may be interested in...

Your response had some good information and perspective. If you're like me and enjoy having your views corrected and/or refined with information and perspectives that are new and valuable to you, shoot me an e-mail through my CNET profile and we'll continue the discussion there.

Best,
Shalin

related, check out this story I heard - pretty nice I think:
http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=92103257

