Olympics - media, commercialism, personal story/interest...

This is a long, but...wow it felt good to pour this stuff out I wish for you that you enjoy reading it as much I did writing it.



***** Part 1 of 2: Media and the Olympics...

I just want to say that I know the Olympics has many flaws and is not perfect. However, I don't think we should expect it to be so - but I think it is worth the effort to strive towards that. As for the commercialization of the Games, especially for the media...from what I know now, I think I'm disappointed. However, the companies are listening to the people (sometimes whether they like it or not). So people - keep voicing your thought out ideas and opinions - these are YOUR Games! ...isn't that a wonderful thought



I don't know if it's a politicization that resulting in controlling the message or what...I think the IOC and the media outlets (and the MLB and the NFL for that matter) are going to realize that it's trying to hold a wet bar of soap too tight...hopefully at some point before they loose it from their hands.



Great sports writer Frank DeFord wrote recently that the Games may have run its course. For the Games in its current form, that may be the case - perhaps it's not really relevant either because its done it's job of encouraging international relations through competitive sport and high aspirations. Or that other sports are simply more compelling for people's time. I think that its kinda like making an effort to visit a place or worship on a regular basis, but not too often such that it is still humbling, inspiring, and centers/corrects/refines one's attitude about high achievement.



***** Part 2 of 2: My personal interest...



I am a big supporter of the Olympic Movement - I can hardly tell you how moving and inspiring it was for me watching the '92 Barcelona games and seeing my American team and those of my foreign ancestry in the same stadium greeted for their participation in such huge a celebration of sport. I was such a big fan I volunteered at the '96 games in Atlanta right after turning 18 and graduating high school - it was like the biggest party on Earth (aside from World Cup soccer I'm told)...plus there's lot of free stuff for volunteers But seriously, I was soo happy to be a part of the games and answer that call Juan Antonio Samaranch, president of the IOC, made for "the youth of the world to assemble in 4 years time..." at the end of the Barcelona Games, even if it was for just a few days...it felt like a pilgrimage.



In the last 8-12 years or so, popularity and the common man's (and woman's and child's) value of the Olympics has been fluctuating probably because yearly competition of international sports, politics, worldwide distribution of wealth, etc. affected the commoner's priorities and interests. Also, with all the doping scandals, it was a difficult balancing act to see the Olympics as both wonderful and pure...for many spectators in the host city and those watching at home, when it ceased to be pure, they lost interest.



I think that's too bad...I think we should not expect the most wonderful things to be prepackaged and pure but rather worth the effort to craft into something beautiful by our collective vision, blood, sweat, and tears. Somewhat related, a few years ago the IOC started efforts to have the World Youth Games to draw in the younger set to another large sports celebration. I'm not sure if it's spreading itself too thin, not able to deal with cheating/doping so it try something to get the kids on a healthy track early, or if they truly know what they're doing in order to increase the value of the Games to more people. I think that including X-Games events are actually a great idea to add some fun, youthful flair and athleticism.



I'm not sure the IOC would like the idea of an "open source" Games... wow, that may be worth some effort to figure out though...hhmmm...start with a wiki page maybe?...



For better or worse, I'm really excited about the Games possibly coming to Chicago.



Very best wishes,

Shalin



P.S.: Citius, Altius, Fortius for all

P.P.S: Is anyone here going to Beijing to watch or compete?