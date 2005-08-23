Olympus had a slow year and didn't sell as many cameras as they planned. They are probably selling off excess stock at a discount to merchants. The merchants are passing along some of that discount.
The C-5060 is no longer listed on the Olympus website, which usually means it is out of production. The merchants that still have the C-5060 in stock have not reduced the price, I guess trying to recover the money they have invested in that inventory.
I can see no reason to buy the C-5060 at a greater price than the C7070.
The remote control you mentioned sells for $40.
can someone enlighten me as to why the 5060 is selling at a higher price than the 7070? is there any distinct advantage with the 5060 other than the supplied remote control?
thanks!
ash