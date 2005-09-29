Laptops forum

Older laptop pc cards.

by chuckieu / September 29, 2005 5:15 AM PDT

Bob(or anyone else with the info), there is a electronic/computer swap-meet this Saturday where I live. Going to take my old Thinkpad 380D and see if I can find pcmcia cards (wireless, ethernet, media reader) to fit it. I know Type 2 cards fit. What I am unsure of is whether there are any 32-bit cards that are going to fit. Is it 16-bit only and I ignore 32-bit cards, or can I look at 32-bit cards also, hoping to find an older one? chuck

Windows 98
by ikenfixit / October 1, 2005 3:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Older laptop pc cards.

Will opt for 32 bit support enabling.. The only thing you can do is try these and some may, Or may not work.. What are you in need of? We have some old cards here w/out dongles you can have if youre stateside for the ship cost..

Flag
Permalink
Found wireless b
by chuckieu / October 1, 2005 4:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Windows 98

this morning. Now trying to get laptop to recognize drivers. Always entertaining. Wondering ig media readers are available for 16-bit pc cards. chuck

Flag
Permalink
