Desktops forum

General discussion

old pc overhall

by Hawk20204 / January 9, 2008 6:13 PM PST

some of u probably saw my annoying post before this so ive made up my mind

i am going to replace the motherboard in my old dell dimension 3000 that can't be upgraded graphicly due to the fact it has no pci express x16 ports or even agp ports

what i am planning is a motherboard with 2 pci xpress x16 slots, 2 gigs of ram, a 650 wat power supply, and a 8800gts g card and an intel/amd (undecided) 2.3ghz dual core processors

all totaling around 350 bucks (in china very cheap prices :))

my freind is going to help me with this.

is there anything i should know before doing this and anythign i have missed???

is th

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: old pc overhall
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: old pc overhall
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Think heat.
by Bob__B / January 9, 2008 11:58 PM PST
In reply to: old pc overhall

Assuming all those parts are going to fit in that small case.

How did you plan on cooling it?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ghetto style
by Hawk20204 / January 10, 2008 1:00 PM PST
In reply to: Think heat.

well this is what we were planning. if it dun fit in the case (which im sure it sill cause it's an old hunky computor and we are gonna cut 2 giant holes on the case on the sides, cover that in a plexyglass with holes in the middle, and let it air cool

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Desktops forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.