No.
One of the nice things that happened on the way to where we are today is that a VGA monitor works on just about every PC. You may have to set the video card to be within the capability of the display, but in short this issue is a non-issue.
Bob
I hope to purchase a 64 bit computer in June or July. I would like to keep using my Dell M1110 monitor, 1998 vintage with a 21" (19.7" visible) screen. At least until a reasonably priced, 19" LCD becomes available.
The monitor works well in conjunction with my current computer, a Dell XPS R450. Will there be problems, disadvantages using this monitor with new equipment?