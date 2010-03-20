fergyla,
If you're trying to hook the old DVD player to the television, you can do it this way if the composite also is marked as A/V (it depends on your model):
http://i397.photobucket.com/albums/pp60/samsung_hd_tech/32b6000.jpg
For it not working through other players, I'd probably be unable to assist with those setups.
However, with a new HDTV, you might considering upgrading to an upconverting DVD player, or a Blu-Ray player - both of which can use the HDMI digital format.
We just bought a Samsung Plasma TV and have an old DVD player we'd like to hook up to it. The problem is, the old DVD player has an RCA jack (red, white, and yello) on the back while the TV has component RGB jacks on the back. We can't seem to get the DVD to work through the TV, at least not with the right picture.
We do have an HD cable box with RGB and an RCA jack on the back of it, but that doesn't seem to help, but maybe I'm doing it wrong. I tried running the RCA from the DVD to the cable box and then the RGB from the cable box to the TV, but it didn't seem to work.
Any help would be appreciated.