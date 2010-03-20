fergyla,

If you're trying to hook the old DVD player to the television, you can do it this way if the composite also is marked as A/V (it depends on your model):

http://i397.photobucket.com/albums/pp60/samsung_hd_tech/32b6000.jpg

For it not working through other players, I'd probably be unable to assist with those setups.

However, with a new HDTV, you might considering upgrading to an upconverting DVD player, or a Blu-Ray player - both of which can use the HDMI digital format.

--HDTech