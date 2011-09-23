Old Compaq - dead or just wounded?

Replying to both posts here:



It actually has a 250W power supply (5187-1098). These are commonly available on ebay for just under $20 new.



Yes, I took it apart and very closely examined the mobo components for any signs of physical damage - looks perfect. I plugged it in at that point and hit the power button - no sign whatsoever of any noise or other activity. With the scanner plugged in, there is no sign of any activity there, so I'd have to say that there isn't any power getting anywhere.



The only internal addition to the machine was a second WD HDD. (I asked about recovering the data from the two ATAs in another thread and am proceeding with that) One note which may be of interest is the fact that, during its life, I would very often open it up and blow it out with compressed air (we have a compressor) so it was kept immaculately clean and free from dust.



I haven't tried bypassing the start switch, but I have a gut feeling that it is not the problem.



My thought with this is that, if I could get it working again, I'd give it to my niece, who doesn't have a computer and can't otherwise afford one. We've already bought a new replacement for our own use.