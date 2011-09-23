Old Compaq - dead or just wounded?

On top of the advice, Steven given. You can open case and with AC plug pulled. Once covers are off, open case, reattach AC cord and then hit power. Observe the mtrbd., etc., does it do anything? Yes, check for bad caps.
It's an old S5000NX. We liked it a lot and were greatly saddened by the fact that it failed to respond when we tried to start it the other day. Nothing at all - no lights, no noise, no nothing. I'm wondering if this is due to a burned out power supply, or if there could be something else. Is there any way to tell without shelling out the 15 or 20 dollars for a new power supply and giving it a try? Is there a big chance that it could be something else entirely? Anyone have any ideas about the most probable cause for such a complete and sudden failure?
Any help or opinions would be most welcome.