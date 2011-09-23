Desktops forum

Question

Old Compaq - dead or just wounded?

by Madison / September 23, 2011 5:48 PM PDT

It's an old S5000NX. We liked it a lot and were greatly saddened by the fact that it failed to respond when we tried to start it the other day. Nothing at all - no lights, no noise, no nothing. I'm wondering if this is due to a burned out power supply, or if there could be something else. Is there any way to tell without shelling out the 15 or 20 dollars for a new power supply and giving it a try? Is there a big chance that it could be something else entirely? Anyone have any ideas about the most probable cause for such a complete and sudden failure?

Any help or opinions would be most welcome.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Old Compaq - dead or just wounded?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Old Compaq - dead or just wounded?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Costs
by Willy / September 23, 2011 11:43 PM PDT

On top of the advice, Steven given. You can open case and with AC plug pulled. Once covers are off, open case, reattach AC cord and then hit power. Observe the mtrbd., etc., does it do anything? Yes, check for bad caps.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
more info
by Madison / September 24, 2011 6:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Costs

Replying to both posts here:

It actually has a 250W power supply (5187-1098). These are commonly available on ebay for just under $20 new.

Yes, I took it apart and very closely examined the mobo components for any signs of physical damage - looks perfect. I plugged it in at that point and hit the power button - no sign whatsoever of any noise or other activity. With the scanner plugged in, there is no sign of any activity there, so I'd have to say that there isn't any power getting anywhere.

The only internal addition to the machine was a second WD HDD. (I asked about recovering the data from the two ATAs in another thread and am proceeding with that) One note which may be of interest is the fact that, during its life, I would very often open it up and blow it out with compressed air (we have a compressor) so it was kept immaculately clean and free from dust.

I haven't tried bypassing the start switch, but I have a gut feeling that it is not the problem.

My thought with this is that, if I could get it working again, I'd give it to my niece, who doesn't have a computer and can't otherwise afford one. We've already bought a new replacement for our own use.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just in case...
by Willy / September 25, 2011 1:53 AM PDT
In reply to: more info

With the case open and removing and returning AC cord after 3-5min., hit power button, does the cpu fan "twitch" move a bit? If yes, then very likely the PSU. However, I ask that as other fans may work causing other users to think this or that. Is there an LED on the mtrbd. is it "lit"? If no, then its more than a PSU or the PSU is only the start of the fix. Any beeping as well? But, yes please do replace the PSU. Inspecting the mtrbd. for bad caps is tricky, it needn't be so obvious Confused , a minor tilting can be a sign and/or discoloring at the cap base. If you google for examples and find some on yours, then you see the investment of any repair. Though repairable, it takes one with some skills to fix. Just in case you ask, I wouldn't replace mtrbd. etc., beyond the mtrbd. because of issues of propitiatory sizes, fit and/or OS reinstalls, etc., it gets involved once going in that direction.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Test equipment...including two in your own head
by Steven Haninger / September 23, 2011 8:34 PM PDT

Your own eyes and a DVM would get you started. There are ways to test the power supply but you need a way to measure voltage. Your eyes can be used to look at the motherboard for bad capacitors.

Pictures of bad capacitors

It may be that the power supply is proprietary and cannot be replaced with such found on computer store shelves but checking it in some way would be a good step. You can eliminate the power switch as the problem by jumpering two pins on the main power connector. Do a google search for how to start an ATX power supply for that information. You do need to connect some kind of load. It could be just a single hard drive but you'd want it disconnected from the motherboard.

These are simple enough steps to get you started, I hope. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Desktops forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.