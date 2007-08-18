Speakeasy forum

OJ Simpson book to be published?

by grimgraphix / August 18, 2007 1:53 AM PDT

First off, I think the whole project was an example of bad taste taken to the extreme. It strikes me as being sick, twisted, and akin to publishing a coffee table book of fatal car crashes for those who are pervertedly voyeuristic.

I think the Brown and Goldman family had every right to intervene in the book's publication. What puzzles me know is the Goldman families' push to now publish and market the book "If I Did It" (or whatever the name will be).

Also, what about the Simpson couple's children? The kids have been living with their father but hopefully been fairly insulated from their mother's murder as much as possible over these past years. Have the Goldmans thought about what impact their actions might have on the (now grown up) Simpson kids? Is the fact that they are now adults make the Goldman's think their actions have suddenly become acceptable and in good taste?

This strikes me as cashing in on family tragedy more than any sort of "revenge" on Simpson. Maybe those involved think it's a fitting revenge. I don't know.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/main.jhtml?xml=/news/2007/08/17/woj117.xml

Perhaps the Goldmans' see the book
by dirtyrich / August 18, 2007 2:48 AM PDT

as OJ's confession and want the world to know how he killed their son, since the trial left many questions unanswered. They might see the book as the final nail in the coffin for OJ's legacy.
Of course, the millions in expected royalties probably didn't hurt.

by Angeline Booher / August 18, 2007 3:19 AM PDT

Murdock owns Harper-Collins and Fox, where the 'special" was to be held. My guess is he thought it would make money.

According to the publisher, Judith Regan of ReganBppks, a Harper-Collins imprint, she thought the money was to go to the Simpson children.

If true, that means the Goldman family would not profit from it. (I don't know how much, if any, money the Goldman's got from the civil judgement.)

Having a son or daughter murdered must be the most terrible thing that could happen to a parent. Maybe the Goldman's just want to "hear" the pseudo-confession to validate what they already knew. I doubt if either family has reached closure.

I would not like to think there might have been $$$$ "under the table" to curry the Goldman favor.

Angeline
some more info
by grimgraphix / August 18, 2007 4:09 AM PDT

to answer DR's speculation and Angeline's questions about money...


The Goldman family is declining interview requests until publication of the book, expected by late September. But Peter T. Haven, a lawyer for Fred Goldman, said that his client was trying to both meet a need for some justice by collecting profits from Mr. Simpson?s work and to use Mr. Simpson?s own words as undisputed evidence of his culpability.

?The family believes that this is going to expose his state of mind, why he did it and, ultimately, that he did it,? Mr. Haven said.

Even though people who have read the book consider it to be a confession, Mr. Simpson has denied committing the killings and even that the book is his own hypothetical recounting of the events. A lawyer for Mr. Simpson, Yale Galanter, said he had always opposed publishing the book. ?This book was garbage to begin with,? Mr. Galanter said. ?It?s still garbage.?

---------------------------------------------------------

the Goldmans [ along with the book agent, and the publisher are ]... donating a portion of any proceeds to the newly formed Ron Goldman Foundation for Justice, set up to help victims of violent crime and their families....

Despite the proclamation of such high-minded goals, the book, a hardcover that will retail for $24.95, remains an object of revulsion, one that mainstream publishers spurned. One of Nicole Brown?s sisters, Denise, took Mr. Kampmann to task on the ?Today? show on Wednesday, and has started a petition on her Web site soliciting public opposition to this second publishing attempt.

In an interview, Ms. Brown said she was all for the Goldman family taking Mr. Simpson ?for every penny he?s worth,? but said this was not the way to do it.

?Why do we need a blow-by-blow account? of the murders, she said, adding she wanted to protect Sydney, 21, and Justin, 18, her late sister?s children with Mr. Simpson. Despite the rift between the two victims? families, both Simpson children stand to benefit from a portion of the possible proceeds from the book, less than 10 percent, under the terms of the bankruptcy court agreement awarding the rights to Mr. Goldman.

Greg K. Hafif, the lawyer for Nicole Brown?s estate, said he sought a share of the profits only after failing to stop publication.

?It?s not in the best interest of the children that his book is published,? he said. ?They?ll have to answer questions about it for the next two years.?


at $24.95, I'm not buying it
by Steven Haninger / August 18, 2007 4:27 AM PDT
In reply to: some more info

At 2 bucks or less, it stays in the bookstore

If given free, I wouldn't open it.

I can't imagine such should put anyone at piece or vent their spite.

I hope the total sales are zero.

I think it will sell. Several years ago.....
by Angeline Booher / August 18, 2007 6:53 AM PDT

...... an NBA star broke the law (I forget who or for what). The sale of jerseys with his number on them skyrocketed.

People thronged and paid big bucks to see Mike Tyson box.

I've seen supporters of Michael Vick denying he could have done such things re: dogs, and if he did, he still should play in the NFL. (I realize he has not been convicted.)

IMO, sadly the book will sell.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

(NT) Thanks, Grim !
by Angeline Booher / August 18, 2007 6:56 AM PDT
In reply to: some more info
