OJ Simpson book to be published?

First off, I think the whole project was an example of bad taste taken to the extreme. It strikes me as being sick, twisted, and akin to publishing a coffee table book of fatal car crashes for those who are pervertedly voyeuristic.



I think the Brown and Goldman family had every right to intervene in the book's publication. What puzzles me know is the Goldman families' push to now publish and market the book "If I Did It" (or whatever the name will be).



Also, what about the Simpson couple's children? The kids have been living with their father but hopefully been fairly insulated from their mother's murder as much as possible over these past years. Have the Goldmans thought about what impact their actions might have on the (now grown up) Simpson kids? Is the fact that they are now adults make the Goldman's think their actions have suddenly become acceptable and in good taste?



This strikes me as cashing in on family tragedy more than any sort of "revenge" on Simpson. Maybe those involved think it's a fitting revenge. I don't know.



