Ohhh, this is too sweet. Rushie dodged the Draft owing to

Everyone with an open mind just have to listen to him
Diana
January 16, 2014 12:33 AM PST
knows he is an loud-mouthed a-hole. He always makes these predictions. If they do come true, he crows about it for months. If they don't, you never hear about them again. There are a lot of people on the right that make fun of draft dodgers but they did the same thing.
Diana
Just FYI
It's also due to a birth defect. It is an invagination in the skin that failed to close prior to birth. Cysts and infections are common in persons born with this condition. As well, it can also be an indication that other more serious defects might exist such as hip dysplasia and more. If a surgical repair of the pilonida dimple is done early enough, the person should never have a problem. I can't say it's that simple with adults. It is now part of the post-birth evaluation though I don't know when this started. I know that keeping the area very clean is imperative in order to avoid infections and that fecal matter entering the cavity could be dangerous.
I could well have been that the military preferred not to deal with any such defect as they'd be medically responsible to either repair the defect or deal with infections such as might happen during battlefield conditions. Anyway, go ahead and be pleased with your discovery.
I was also prone to these types of cysts
TONI H
January 16, 2014 4:27 AM PST
in my early and mid 20's...no one knew why....but by 1980 I was diagnosed with spondylolisthesis at L5-S1 with nerve root compression syndrome and put on total disability ( deformities of the tailbone and higher area vertebrae). My neurosurgeon determined I shouldn't have surgery to try to 'repair' it because it was too risky and could put me into a wheelchair. I was given strict limitations and I've 'learned to live' within those limitations for over 30 years now, and have avoided that wheelchair. It was suggested at that time that those cysts could have been a symptom of that underlying problem that was genetic and something I was born with that went undetected until I was dragging my leg and almost unable to walk. The actual 'injury' came on quickly when it finally appeared.....
The cysts occur because of the dimple
Both of my kids had these and the doctors advised us to get them repaired ASAP so as to avoid the problems that occur later. This was in the early '80s and I suppose Mr. Limbaugh grew up before the early repair procedure was commonly done. The alternative was going to be to keep the area meticulously clean and hope for the best. If folks could imagine a soldier with this condition who is on the battlefield for long periods of time with no chance to shower or use disinfectant baby wipes every time #2 happens, I'm sure they'd probably understand why the army or marines didn't consider Rush fit to join them. It wouldn't have been the cyst that kept him out but the condition that led to it.
they should call them
"residual tail bump" to distinguish it from a simple staff infection cyst which Ziks seems enamored of lately. There's no way a draft board gave Rush a permanent pass on the Draft due to a temporary infectious condition.
I found the site, made two posts, one general and this one
Ziks511
January 16, 2014 4:45 PM PST
specifically about Rush's chicken hawk behaviour. It is clear that as long as he went untreated or the issue went unresolved Mr Limbaugh was safe from the draft so Yes, it did disqualify him "permanently". I know 2 people with pilonidal cysts resolved by surgery. My brother in law, whose problem was resolved in the mid 60's and the son of a friend whose trouble was resolved two years ago.
As Steven notes and as Toni notes the induration or pocket can be genetically or development in utero related. Rush's father had the same problem. Sometimes the problem is connected to spina bifida where the closure of the spinal column fails to encapsulate the spinal cord. This frequently results in paralysis below the waist and sometimes higher depending where the spinal cord exits the malformed spine..
I thank Toni for enlightening me on the more severe form of the problem.with which I was only vaguely familiar. My understanding is that it is a very uncommon form of trouble though, but I'm not an expert.
Pilonidal means literally, "nest of hair" pilus, a hair and nidus, a nest. and may be an odd genetic formation where the induration contains many coarse hairs which makes it the perfect breeding ground for the staphylococcus bacteria which is the Staph infection that James refers to.
However Rush chose not to have the problem resolved and he was able to get his deferment based on the perfect health that Willy alludes to.
I think Mr Limbaugh has proven the tininess of his miniscule character well enough by attacking others that he's due a little payback. I'm just very glad there's a website dedicated to refuting his made-up fact-free assertions and his character assassination of anyone to the left of Atilla the Hun.
That he is the child of privilege has long been known, I just didn't realise that he used that privilege quite so blatantly in his youth.
Should you care to read a bit about Mr Limbaugh you will find several not exactly congruent or coherent reasons why he wasn't subject to the Draft.
I myself was both 2 S and I Y, owing to my Universty attendance and my status as a severe asthmatic.I didn'r have my big Ashmatic episode until 1976, but it put me in hospital for more than 2 weeks, and very close to being intubated and Ventilated. Most of 1976 was a write off, and I never managed to complete my dissertation because the momentum was gone due to the illness and the hospitalization.
I'm in the Woody Allen classification, "I am 4 Y,. In case of an invasion, I'm a hostage!"
Rob
I can't help but find it amusing how many "dovish"
types of that era either did what they could to avoid the draft or helped their sons do so but are now finger pointing at the "hawkish" who may have done similar. Many kids, who would not have otherwise done so, ran to college. Many ran to Canada and others sought softer military enlistment options. These were scary times for young males, Rob. Personally, I'm willing to give these kids a pass and let the nation learn a lesson from what happened. At age 18, these kids had no idea how lucky they were to be born in the US versus many other areas of the world. It was their only experience. To be facing the possibility of grave danger for one's country before knowing the blessings of the freedoms it offered really isn't fair. Such was pointed out back then...time and again. I think it's time to give up this divisive nonsense and act more grown up about it. What about you?
As noted below, people react when a person's speech
Ziks511
January 17, 2014 1:14 AM PST
is different from his actions.
All those rough tough chicken hawks in the Bush Cabinet, Paul Wolfowitz, **** Cheney et al who avoided serving but were so quick to start a conflict with Iraq. Bill Clinton was reasonably up front about his situation but Conservatives including Mister Limp-bough went on at great length about Clinton's not serving, and then went on to attack both Gore and Kerry who did. There's a word for that behaviour: Hypocrisy.
You enjoy pointing discontinuities in Liberal speech and behaviours. I'm just trying to balance the scales.
And you needn't lecture me about those scary times. I went through them. My asthma didn't become a serious issue until Graduate School when I was subject to the call up. When I went to the Selective Service Centre in 1971 I will grant that I had avoided using my inhaler earlier that day, so that my chest sounded like a total disaster, but I wasn't faking anything, just making it inescapably clear.
Rob
Good health to enlist or drafted
Willy
January 16, 2014 10:09 AM PST
I know one has to be good health or reasonably so in order to enlist. All this for the possibility of far great grievous injury or death during times of war. I know some old timers/vets that got discharged for medical reason, more for age related or constant repetitive body insults. Things like bad knees or feet or sore backs, etc., though many fought to try to stay in, often enough they got a medical discharge. I hear many new vets are coing home with bad backs and knees because of all the "******* in mountain terrain" with 30-65lb. packs or gear on them that alone took its toll. They maybe still young, but they get wore out just the same, no matter how macho they are. -----Willy
Toni, I'm sorry to hear about your lower back/sacrum/coccyx
Ziks511
January 17, 2014 2:06 AM PST
trouble. Having messed up my own back, which is still a problem, I know how painful and debilitating it can be. You have my admiration for carrying on. I mean that sincerely.
I have troubles with narrowing of the intervertebral spaces all along my spine, and so have both numbness in my left hand if I sleep in the wrong position owing to neck problems, and have to be very careful when I move and especially when I lift things (which generally I avoid doing if I can) owing to lower back problems. If I'm required to rake leaves or push broom a floor, I have mid back about shoulder blade level. I live on Methacarbamol, the active ingredient in Robaxin, and take about 2 Tylenol 3's a day to control the pain. I try not to take them every day, but sometimes it's unavoidable.
Rob
Inherited back issues
TONI H
January 17, 2014 3:42 AM PST
run in my immediate family....all three of us sisters got it from our father and the issues raised their ugly heads early in our lives. I've been disabled since 1980, my younger sister (by five years) since 1981, and the oldest (by five years before me) kept working into her middle 60's before finally calling it quits and retiring early.
I've had two discs in my neck removed in the 1990's....was on Robaxin for the lower back for a while until I readjusted my lifestyle to finally do away with it and only have to take ibuprofen as needed (when I've pushed the limits a little too far). I pace myself drastically.....on a riding mower, it will take me four hours to mow three acres because I have to get off the thing every twenty minutes and rest my back for a half hour before getting back on it because my terrain is so rough, the bouncing has my back screaming at me if I go any longer than short spurts. I've put a fortune into having tons and tons of dirt delivered and placed in different areas in order to level it off as much as possible and make it somewhat easier.
I rake NOTHING..........lol.......and I don't use a grass catcher because I can't get one dumped anyhow.
I can sit for about a half hour before getting up and moving around....but I'm limited on being on my feet as well so I have to have a shopping list when I go so I can get into the store and get out quickly or I can barely get back into the truck and head for home. The 20 minutes it takes to get home because I'm now sitting again is enough to ease the pain....and depending on how much groceries have been loaded into the truck, I either bring in all the fresh/frozen food bags right away and put away and then take my time getting the rest into the house slowly or I call across the road for someone to come and help me get the groceries into the house.
Adjustments over the years have become pretty routine for me........I haven't been bedridden for three or more days at a whack in order to be pain-free again for a long time. I've learned where the 'STOP' point is and listen to it automatically. It doesn't matter if I'm in the middle of something...I stop and go back later. Takes longer to get things done, but taking my time and avoiding a wheelchair beats hell out of thumbing my nose at that great, long ago advice and unnecessarily crippling myself.
Taking out the trash and mowing the yard are the two jobs I really wish Derek was still around to do for me....LOL I can see me having to hire the mowing out one day in the near future because it's getting to be a job I put off longer and longer every year just because I'm dreading it. If I could actually fence six feet high and gate the driveway the same height, goats or sheep might be the answer. Both can jump higher than most people think they can.....but then I wouldn't be able to view my beautiful mountains and I'd feel like a prisoner here and stop enjoying what I love the most.
you are the disgusting one
you thrive on such things.
What?? I point out discrepancies between speech and behavior
Ziks511
January 16, 2014 4:48 PM PST
And Howard Dean (remember him?)....
Paul C
January 16, 2014 6:45 AM PST
....got a deferment due to a back problem - which didn't stop him from continuing his life as a ski bum, Rob. http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/ballot_box/2003/08/the_worst_of_howard_dean.html
On the other hand, no one suggested that I be discharged from the Air Force due to my pilonidal cyst. I had it removed and carried on with the mission.
It should be noted that Dr. Dean's family was just as well off as was Rush's. It is precisely this type of rich kid pampering and the using of parental influence on behalf of the child that was a major reason why no one cried tears when conscription was ended.
Since the link you posted refers to Rush's disdain for Bill Clinton's evading the draft, it's fair to point out that Bubba volunteered for ROTC and failed to report for training. His enabler was apparently his political mentor, Arkansas U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright - a stone racist and segregationist, BTW.