Ohhh, this is too sweet. Rushie dodged the Draft owing to

run in my immediate family....all three of us sisters got it from our father and the issues raised their ugly heads early in our lives. I've been disabled since 1980, my younger sister (by five years) since 1981, and the oldest (by five years before me) kept working into her middle 60's before finally calling it quits and retiring early.



I've had two discs in my neck removed in the 1990's....was on Robaxin for the lower back for a while until I readjusted my lifestyle to finally do away with it and only have to take ibuprofen as needed (when I've pushed the limits a little too far). I pace myself drastically.....on a riding mower, it will take me four hours to mow three acres because I have to get off the thing every twenty minutes and rest my back for a half hour before getting back on it because my terrain is so rough, the bouncing has my back screaming at me if I go any longer than short spurts. I've put a fortune into having tons and tons of dirt delivered and placed in different areas in order to level it off as much as possible and make it somewhat easier.



I rake NOTHING..........lol.......and I don't use a grass catcher because I can't get one dumped anyhow.



I can sit for about a half hour before getting up and moving around....but I'm limited on being on my feet as well so I have to have a shopping list when I go so I can get into the store and get out quickly or I can barely get back into the truck and head for home. The 20 minutes it takes to get home because I'm now sitting again is enough to ease the pain....and depending on how much groceries have been loaded into the truck, I either bring in all the fresh/frozen food bags right away and put away and then take my time getting the rest into the house slowly or I call across the road for someone to come and help me get the groceries into the house.



Adjustments over the years have become pretty routine for me........I haven't been bedridden for three or more days at a whack in order to be pain-free again for a long time. I've learned where the 'STOP' point is and listen to it automatically. It doesn't matter if I'm in the middle of something...I stop and go back later. Takes longer to get things done, but taking my time and avoiding a wheelchair beats hell out of thumbing my nose at that great, long ago advice and unnecessarily crippling myself.



Taking out the trash and mowing the yard are the two jobs I really wish Derek was still around to do for me....LOL I can see me having to hire the mowing out one day in the near future because it's getting to be a job I put off longer and longer every year just because I'm dreading it. If I could actually fence six feet high and gate the driveway the same height, goats or sheep might be the answer. Both can jump higher than most people think they can.....but then I wouldn't be able to view my beautiful mountains and I'd feel like a prisoner here and stop enjoying what I love the most.