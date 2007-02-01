Office Pro Plus won't go away

Windows Legacy OS forum

by bernard.smith / February 1, 2007 11:49 PM PST

Help....!!!!

I foolishly signed up to try Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2007 Beta,my trial was over and I was instructed to "remove" "Office pro plus 2007 beta" via "add/remove" programs,which I did. Now whenever I try to open a Power-point app.(I reinstalled Power-point reader 2003) it trys to open Office Pro plus 2007 beta,and tells me it no longer is on my computer,and forces me to cancell the opening attempt. I am currently running Widows X.P. I downloaded a trial version of "Tune-up Utillities" and ran all the applications,but nothing seemed to "clean or remove" this pesky problem. I am currently running "avast anti virus" and "ad-aware SE Personal" and "windows defender" (although I don't expect much help from Microsoft).
When I tried to download Power-point reader 2007 , I was told my Microsoft Office XP Pro was not "authentic" version and was not able to download the trial of it.
I have no more ideas to try,can anybody out there help?

Collapse -
Ouch. That authentic issue needs to be fixed.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 2, 2007 12:23 AM PST

While the MICROSOFT INSTALLER CLEANUP UTILITY could fix one issue it may not be an option since Microsoft will likely deny you access to this tool.

Time to cure your authentic XP issue then we'll tackle the powerpoint issue.

Bob

Collapse -
Thank-you Bob
by bernard.smith / February 9, 2007 8:18 PM PST

Thanks Bob ...That windows unistaller was a great help. I am going to get an "authentic" version of "office" too.

Bernard

Collapse -
microsoft office 07 pro plus beta uninstall.exe
by d-man d-myth d-;egend / February 15, 2007 11:53 AM PST

in your forum you mentioned something about an uninstall file

i'm having a similar problem,

i made a disk out of my copy and used it to install office 07/

said disk is gone and so is the uninstall so,

as you can imagine difficulties have plagued all attempts to upgrade to permanent

any way to get said .exe file (e-mail, download, link)?

would be much much appreciated!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Collapse -
Why not??
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 15, 2007 10:26 PM PST

Type that tool's name into google.com and go get it?

Bob

