Office Pro Plus won't go away

While the MICROSOFT INSTALLER CLEANUP UTILITY could fix one issue it may not be an option since Microsoft will likely deny you access to this tool.
Time to cure your authentic XP issue then we'll tackle the powerpoint issue.
Bob
Help....!!!!
I foolishly signed up to try Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2007 Beta,my trial was over and I was instructed to "remove" "Office pro plus 2007 beta" via "add/remove" programs,which I did. Now whenever I try to open a Power-point app.(I reinstalled Power-point reader 2003) it trys to open Office Pro plus 2007 beta,and tells me it no longer is on my computer,and forces me to cancell the opening attempt. I am currently running Widows X.P. I downloaded a trial version of "Tune-up Utillities" and ran all the applications,but nothing seemed to "clean or remove" this pesky problem. I am currently running "avast anti virus" and "ad-aware SE Personal" and "windows defender" (although I don't expect much help from Microsoft).
When I tried to download Power-point reader 2007 , I was told my Microsoft Office XP Pro was not "authentic" version and was not able to download the trial of it.
I have no more ideas to try,can anybody out there help?