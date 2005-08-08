AFTER you applied all patches and Service Releases (SRs) to Outlook. From memory this is a known bug but I don't find a ready link to help you further. A call to Microsoft should help you verify the issue and possibly a workaround.
Something about timezones and blackberries' timezone or such?
Bob
Hello
Let me start by giving as thorough a description of the environment surrounding the problem.
1.) Exchange 2003 organization with network users primarily using Office 2000 Premium. There is also a Blackberry Enterprise server.
2.) Only the users with Blackberrys have Office 2003 - which came with the blackberry.
Those users report there are time issues with their calendars. The problems are that either meetings are an hour, several hours, several days early/late. They also report that deleted meetings still produce reminders to the 2003 outlook users.
I have checked the day-light savings time and no matter how I configure it it will not resolve the problem.
All the Outlook applications are up to date.
Now I am thinking it has something to do with the blackberry and the version of outlook 2003 it hands out with it...
I would appreciate any help with this issue
Thank you for your time