Just for your info...
There was nothing wrong with the Office install.
For some reason when moving the ACCESS database file to the Vista machine, Vista decided that the current logged in user (admin account) did not have the correct privileges.
I tried the Documents folder and many other locations, tried setting permissions on the file itself to no avail.
So I moved it to a folder c:\downloads and shared the folder. This finally gave read/write privileges to the Vista user.
I tried sharing the access file directly from the documents folder, and Vista said it was shared, however when I went to have Vista show me all shares, that file was not in the list.
It works and I will learn why eventually I suppose.
Vista on a laptop
User account is administrator level.
Office Pro 2002 (XP)
Did a complete install on the Vista laptop.
Copied an existing and working access database from a PC with the same version and updates of Office. The database works fine on the XP machine, but on the Vista laptop, when the database if opened, the message is that the database is read only and no changes can be made.
The file is not read only under Windows Explorer attributes, and inside ACCESS the Tools -> Security Menu some items are grayed out.
I took this as Office did not install correctly due to Vista limitations, owever I don't know.
I have searched on how to enable the real "administrator" account but they are talking beta, is it still the same?
I am thinking I might have to install under the real admin account.
Any ideas on the Access problem would be appreciated. Thanks