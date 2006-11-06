Of Firewire and cables...

Cable.
http://www.geeks.com/details.asp?invtid=1394_46_6-DT&cat=CBL
Card.
http://www.geeks.com/details.asp?invtid=A-1394-6306&cat=CCD
With this pair you'll have both connection types.
There is also same over at newegg.com
Bob
The instruction said ''...you need a firewire cable...''. So, I went shopping...but it was not so simple. I found out that there are several types:
4 pin to 4 pin, 6 pin to 4 pin, 6 pin to 6 pin. And also there are ''versions'' : IEEE 1394, IEEE 1394a, IEEE 1394b. I suppose there is going to be a IEEE 1394c ? Which cable for which purpose ? Are the ''versions'' inter-compatible ? And, do I need different cables for different versions ?
I only need to connect my digital camcorder to my computer to transfer the digital signals (on tape). The IEEE 1394 ''port'' on the camera is 4-pin by observation. I now need to install a IEEE 1394 card to my computer. Obviously, a 4 pin card is the way to go, but to avoid having to upgrade, can I install a 6 pin card and then use the ''6 pin to 4 pin'' cable to connect my camcorder ? Or, have I misunderstood the whole thing ?
Can some kind soul please untangle this mess ?
Thanks.
christy