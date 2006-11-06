Of Firewire and cables...

Peripherals forum

by christy / November 6, 2006 5:55 PM PST

The instruction said ''...you need a firewire cable...''. So, I went shopping...but it was not so simple. I found out that there are several types:
4 pin to 4 pin, 6 pin to 4 pin, 6 pin to 6 pin. And also there are ''versions'' : IEEE 1394, IEEE 1394a, IEEE 1394b. I suppose there is going to be a IEEE 1394c ? Which cable for which purpose ? Are the ''versions'' inter-compatible ? And, do I need different cables for different versions ?

I only need to connect my digital camcorder to my computer to transfer the digital signals (on tape). The IEEE 1394 ''port'' on the camera is 4-pin by observation. I now need to install a IEEE 1394 card to my computer. Obviously, a 4 pin card is the way to go, but to avoid having to upgrade, can I install a 6 pin card and then use the ''6 pin to 4 pin'' cable to connect my camcorder ? Or, have I misunderstood the whole thing ?

Can some kind soul please untangle this mess ?

Thanks.

christy

Links to parts that may do fine.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 6, 2006 11:04 PM PST
Thanks...
by christy / November 7, 2006 8:21 AM PST

for the links. I am not in the US, so they are not able to supply.

I now have an IEEE 1394 card, with a 6 pin port and a 4 pin port. My video camera comes with 4 pin. I understand that 2 of the pins of the 6-pin port supply power (correct ?). I have only a 6 pin to 4-pin cable. The video camera manual says to use a 4 pin to 4 pin, so my question is : Can I safely connect the "power supplied" 6 pin port at the computer to the 4 pin port at my camera, using the 6 pin to 4 pin cable, or do I have to purchase a 4 pin to 4 pin ? (As is always, instructions at owner manuals are not complete and clear, and FAQs do not supply answers to your particular questions ! )

Thank you for your time.

christy

Yes, and yes to your questions.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 7, 2006 9:01 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks...

It's a shame retailers consider knowledge of their products optional.

Bob

