Odd Folders Within Local Disk

by Kyanbi / November 30, 2007 5:38 AM PST

I have noticed that there are some strange folders in my Local Disk C partition, my one and only hard drive. The folder names are as follows:

- 1e99ee4f04e6257e2ba09543ffa5da
- 8dbb7436dc4031eff5fd9f4d0709
- drvrtmp
- Config.Msi

To the best of my knowledge, these folders were not created with me, but they're making me fairly suspicious. I cannot delete the first two, and it doesn't appear like there is anything even in any of them.

They're making me suspicious, and I would like to get to the root of the issue at hand. I'm running Windows XP SP2 on a Dell desktop.

Any help would be greatly appreciated, thank-you!

Try deleting the first two
by Kees Bakker / November 30, 2007 7:00 AM PST

in Safe Mode or with a program like moveonboot (free download). Does that work?

The other two seem related to some programs install. Probably it's safe to delete them. Start with renaming and keeping the renamed folders for a week. Then delete them to the recycle bin and keep them there for a month. If there are no problems, you can delete them totally.

Kees

SP2
by strickjh2005 / November 30, 2007 9:31 AM PST

Its the installation for SP2. I have a similar problem. They were put on a media drive so I am just going to move it all to another HD and format it.

Getting there...
by Kyanbi / November 30, 2007 11:37 AM PST
In reply to: SP2

I renamed the two "normal"-looking folders as suggested.

I then tried to delete the two "abnormal"-looking folders in Safe Mode, with no luck. I then tried to use MoveOnBoot, but that didn't work fully either. It deleted one, but not the other. I tried then to rename it, but that didn't work either.

Any suggestions? If it helps, a while back I remember I accidentally placed some files into this problem folder that I needed. Since it was read-only, I could not retrieve the files. Therefore, I played with the system attributes on the folder a bit and I do remember I was able to retrieve the files. Perhaps that has something to do with this issue?

(NT) What's the exact error message?
by Kees Bakker / December 1, 2007 3:38 AM PST
In reply to: Getting there...
Error Message
by Kyanbi / December 1, 2007 4:03 AM PST
Re: access is denied.
by Kees Bakker / December 1, 2007 4:13 AM PST
In reply to: Error Message

Be sure to be logged in as someone who is administrator. Right click on the folder, and check if the read-only box in the properties is totally blank (that is: not read only). Click to clear, if necessary. Does this help?

Kees

No Go
by Kyanbi / December 1, 2007 7:34 AM PST
In reply to: Re: access is denied.

My account is an admin. account. The read-only box is a gray check mark. I can uncheck it and apply and hit OK, but it just reverts back to the grey check-marked read-only no matter what.

