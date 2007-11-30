Odd Folders Within Local Disk

in Safe Mode or with a program like moveonboot (free download). Does that work?
The other two seem related to some programs install. Probably it's safe to delete them. Start with renaming and keeping the renamed folders for a week. Then delete them to the recycle bin and keep them there for a month. If there are no problems, you can delete them totally.
Kees
I have noticed that there are some strange folders in my Local Disk C partition, my one and only hard drive. The folder names are as follows:
- 1e99ee4f04e6257e2ba09543ffa5da
- 8dbb7436dc4031eff5fd9f4d0709
- drvrtmp
- Config.Msi
To the best of my knowledge, these folders were not created with me, but they're making me fairly suspicious. I cannot delete the first two, and it doesn't appear like there is anything even in any of them.
They're making me suspicious, and I would like to get to the root of the issue at hand. I'm running Windows XP SP2 on a Dell desktop.
Any help would be greatly appreciated, thank-you!