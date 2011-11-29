Obama's approval ratings below Jimmy Carter's

"President Barack Obama's job approval rating is now below that of former President Jimmy Carter at the equivalent point in his White House tenure" according to Gallup polls.
He's lost his mojo!
Read more: http://www.myfoxhouston.com/dpps/news/obama-approval-rating-dips-below-jimmy-carters-dpgonc-20111129-kh_16162862#ixzz1f8dnMKuk
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.