Obama's approval ratings below Jimmy Carter's

by lylesg / November 29, 2011 7:11 AM PST
10 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) 14 more months
by James Denison / November 29, 2011 8:35 AM PST
Collapse -
(NT) Do you have plans made IF he gets re-elected?
by JP Bill / November 29, 2011 11:39 AM PST
In reply to: 14 more months
Collapse -
Good point.......
by lylesg / November 29, 2011 12:57 PM PST

if Obama's possible billion dollar campaign gets him re elected we will need a good survival plan.

Collapse -
It was predicted
by TONI H / November 29, 2011 4:33 PM PST
In reply to: Good point.......

by conservative radio and tv shows prior to any Republican candidates even tossed in their hats that BO would be spending his billion dollars on nothing but smear tactics against any and all of them for two reasons....one, he has the Presidential excuse of 'talking to the people' (to quote Carney yesterday) and using taxpayer money to do that with instead of his own campaign funds and two, he has no record of his own to run on (notice he has not mentioned his one successful legacy Obamacare in his 'talks with the people'). And regarding your comment....the USA won't survive another four years with him at the helm. We'll have to beg the IMF to bail us out, which would be pretty hard to do since WE contribute the most to that organization already. I guess the only thing that might help us is to stop all payments to the UN and the IMF and countries that we are already bribing to be our 'friend', and we 'might' have enough to pay for Obamacare and BO's golf outings.

Collapse -
Couldn't agree more
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / November 29, 2011 9:22 PM PST
In reply to: It was predicted

about payments to the IMF. If America is using it to bribe their friends then perhaps that should stop.

Mark

Collapse -
Well, if talk radio is saying it...
by Josh K / November 29, 2011 9:45 PM PST
In reply to: It was predicted

....it must be true.

Collapse -
(NT) Somebody has to say it.
by lylesg / November 29, 2011 10:41 PM PST
Collapse -
you may not like the way it's delivered
by James Denison / November 30, 2011 12:05 AM PST

but how much on "talk radio" is actually true? Most of it as time has shown. In fact, talk radio is often the one that brings things pushed to the back page up front to be sure we didn't miss something important. I personally don't make a habit of listening to talk radio, but I do benefit from it since they get enough churning on some news items that would have been almost ignored, which eventually makes sure everyone is at least aware of it. In fact, the only time I listen to a radio is when I'm driving somewhere on a trip. I leave my van radio off when just driving around locally. I don't like a lot of noise.

No, I do not have plans for Obama being re-elected. If the unlikely happens, then I will worry about it then. "Worry not about the morrow, for today has enough problems of it's own" (Jesus).

Collapse -
RE: then I will worry about it then
by JP Bill / November 30, 2011 11:23 AM PST

any answers for what "worrying about something" solves/cures?

I already know what worrying about something that I have no control over accomplishes.

As Alfred E. Newman once said "What, Me worry?"

This works for me

