by Teezer / October 7, 2005 2:25 AM PDT

Not sure if this should really be in hardware or not?

I was thinking about overclocking my Nvidia Geforce 5200, it has no "Detect Optimal Frequinces" on it so i will have to do it manuel.
Does anyone no a safe limit to set the core clock and memory clock frequencies to?
And is there anyway to check the temp of the GPU?

Thx

by damasta55r / October 7, 2005 3:42 AM PDT
In reply to: O/C
my suggestion
by thestrokes_20042005 / October 13, 2005 10:27 PM PDT

an easier way of doing it may be simply downloading "powerstrip" if you dont know what it is, it is a program used specifically for overclocking video cards. it will overclock about any newer card. also from personal experience i would find out what both clocks were at stock, and unless you have good gpu cooling not overclocking it over 100mhz above stock for the two diffrent clock.

hope this is helpful

Coolbits is better!!!
by HKPK_2005 / October 14, 2005 1:08 PM PDT
In reply to: my suggestion

Since you have a nvidia card, just google coolbits, a add-on to forceware, which lets you overclock your video card, and it also has a feature where it detects the maximum overclockability for your card, which offers you best performance and stability. Give it a try!

(NT) (NT) look up nvtweak not coolbits
by nerdyboy1234 / October 14, 2005 2:14 PM PDT
In reply to: Coolbits is better!!!
