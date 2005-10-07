Not sure if this should really be in hardware or not?
I was thinking about overclocking my Nvidia Geforce 5200, it has no "Detect Optimal Frequinces" on it so i will have to do it manuel.
Does anyone no a safe limit to set the core clock and memory clock frequencies to?
And is there anyway to check the temp of the GPU?
Thx
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.