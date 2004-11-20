Storage forum

by fantazos / November 20, 2004 9:48 AM PST

Trouble with DVD Drive: it shows the drive but does not acknowledge the presence of a disc in drive. I've tried various things and now I seem to need a new nudge from some enlighten mind regarding what else is there to do. My DVD Drive is from a really exotic and elusive, as it turns out, manufacturer: AGI Technologies, where apparently one of their bloody technologies is disappearence.The thing is called ATAPI DVD STAR2000.Curiously- it plays any kind of a CD/R but no DVDs....My OS is Win98.I have plenty of Memory and Direct X #9.In Device Manager under CD ROM Controllers I have only one driver, one for Drive D, where I have CD/R/RW but nothing that would govern the DVD Drive because there is nothing I can find for it and when I got it it came naked without any instr. or software. It may be it doesn't need one, but than- what does it need to play properly? Help,enlighten, lead out of darkness, please!

Re: Numb and Blind DVD DVD Drive
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2004 10:06 AM PST

If I find a DVD drive that shows a drive letter, but can't read any disks, then I save people time and money by trying a known working drive.

Try a known working drive.

Oh! You want to test this drive? Here's the test. Try to boot from said drive. If it can't boot a CD, then it's 99.99% likely to be dead.

Bob

Re: Numb and Blind DVD DVD Drive
by fantazos / November 20, 2004 10:25 AM PST

Dear Mr. Bob,
What does it mean "to boot from a drive?"

Try this bootable CD.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2004 10:35 AM PST
Re: Numb and Blind DVD DVD Drive
by fantazos / November 20, 2004 11:09 AM PST

Thank you most kindly. I am downloading the Basic CD Bootable for Windows.Meanwhile I hope it will not require to communicate with my system in DOS: there is always something that stomps me whenever I tried to get into diagnostics.I am at moments of exasperation ready to do what you suggested- to buy a next DVD Drive, but then, I had so little use of this one and in the past it worked . It even worked yesterday, before I tried to improve everything with the newest Direct X and some free diagnostic tools. I will put up another fight before I will collect my body from the ground and shamble to Best Buys to get another suspect DVD Drive...

The ultimatebootcd...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2004 11:13 AM PST

It's not so much you need to use the utilities on it, its for the bootable feature so you can see if that DVD drive can boot from it. I use such all the time to tell if the drive has failed. Then I put in a good drive and a test boot tells if it works.

Some want a "test" so this is the one I find to be easy without touching the OS on the hard disk.

Bob

Re: The ultimatebootcd...
by fantazos / November 20, 2004 11:45 AM PST
Question: my system is apparently aware of the Drive E, where I have the DVD Drive and it even works, as a CDRom device: what it does not want to do is to what it ostensibly suppose to be-namely a DVD Drive!Is that a problem solvable among the BIOS? Is it something within CD ROM Controllers or ,perhaps in Hard Disk Controllers, with all those Primery and Secondary stuff? Forgive me if I sound idiotic, but it is not ,obviously a familiar ground to my mind.

What are "Drive!Is"?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2004 11:49 AM PST

Is that some program you installed?

I've seen many ZOMBIE DVD drives. Ones that don't see DVD and others that see DVD, but not CDROM. You can find these posts here.

If it shows a drive letter and works with CD, then the cable, master, slave and IDE is likely just fine. Many owners grasp for hope the drive can be saved...

In closing, you can try uninstalling then installing your DVD software player.

Bob

Recap.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2004 11:56 AM PST

I've re-read the dialogue and it's unclear if it really is connected to the machine. You do need to power down, pull the case cover and make sure the IDE cables are seated into the units.

Also, that the BIOS SCREEN shows the drives. Some do, some don't.

If the drive has died, can't boot, etc, you may want to consider a DVD recorder. Not much more than what you paid for a DVD drive? http://www.compgeeks.com/details.asp?invtid=DD0405-N&cat=DVD

In closing, did this unit ever work? I didn't read if it did.

Bob

Re: Recap.
by fantazos / November 20, 2004 12:08 PM PST
Yes, it worked first time when I bought it, about 2 years ago. Then I took it out and now reinstalled it and it worked yesterday for a while and I went to bed feeling good. Today is functioning only with CDs, no DVD is recognised as present there.

It used to work!
by fantazos / November 20, 2004 12:10 PM PST
Did you uninstall and reinstall the DVD player?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2004 12:12 PM PST
DVD movies rarely work without this step.

Bob

not yet
by fantazos / November 20, 2004 12:42 PM PST

I want to do that, but I am still downloading Ultimate BOOT and it takes forever to download 68 MB on dial-up. Sometime tonight I will try my luck with reinstalling WinDVD 6 tial version.I looked up Microsoft System Information utility and under Components, in Storage it lists Hard Drive, Floppy and both CDRom and my unhappy DVD Drive as well.

Small boot CD.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2004 12:49 PM PST
very thankfull
by fantazos / November 21, 2004 2:46 AM PST
I want to add my gratitude for your patient and sagacious advice. I have to confess that at the end I am returning to your original advice:get a spank new DVD Drive! Once I saw how inexpesive they become since I bought mine I feel I can buy one every month and chuck them out like a used lollypops.Thank you again,with my best,Henryk.

