Numb and Blind DVD DVD Drive

Trouble with DVD Drive: it shows the drive but does not acknowledge the presence of a disc in drive. I've tried various things and now I seem to need a new nudge from some enlighten mind regarding what else is there to do. My DVD Drive is from a really exotic and elusive, as it turns out, manufacturer: AGI Technologies, where apparently one of their bloody technologies is disappearence.The thing is called ATAPI DVD STAR2000.Curiously- it plays any kind of a CD/R but no DVDs....My OS is Win98.I have plenty of Memory and Direct X #9.In Device Manager under CD ROM Controllers I have only one driver, one for Drive D, where I have CD/R/RW but nothing that would govern the DVD Drive because there is nothing I can find for it and when I got it it came naked without any instr. or software. It may be it doesn't need one, but than- what does it need to play properly? Help,enlighten, lead out of darkness, please!