NUCLEAR IRAN

Muhammad El-Baradei, the head of the IAEA...the UN's nuclear watchdog division, says he agrees with Israel....Iran is only a few months away from creating an atomic bomb. However, he warns against anybody actually doing anything about it....fearing Iran would retaliate. Now that's a great plan, isn't it? A sworn enemy is well on the way to developing nukes, and you just sit back and do nothing because you're afraid they may retaliate. Just let them proceed until they actually have the nuclear weapons in hand. A typically useless position from the Nobel prize-winning bureaucrat.



Now think for just a minute....Iran is going to have a nuclear weapon. Iran has gone on record calling for the destruction of Israel and the United States. Soon they will have an atomic warhead to do just that. So what should we do about it? The answer is simple.... you destroy their capacity to manufacture nuclear weapons! Besides, newly democratic Iraq could use a little parking space. That nuclear facility would make a nice slab of asphalt.



But it won't happen, unless the Israelis do it. There is simply no will in this country to take Iran on...and you can bet the Anti-Semitic UN will soon be warning Israel not to take any action. Maybe Iran won't launch the nuke.....they'll just sell it to Al-Zarqawi. Comforting thought, isn't it



so true unless iseral takes it out we wont, the UN will talk it to death.

