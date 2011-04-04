NTFS killed my external disc

The NTFS file system is really a more effecient system.
A friend lent me his external usb disc drive, as he wanted some files i had. It was formatted with a FAT file system. The files he wanted where greater than 4GB so i converted the drive to NTFS.
A while later he reported back to me that the hard disc had recently stopped working. He claimed that it overheated, and died. The reason he told me, was because i had formatted it with an NTFS file system and the drive had to work harder, causing it to over heat. I argued with him, and said that it was very unlikely that the NTFS conversion was the cause of this. My arguement was that any external HDD attatched via USB 2.0 would probably never work that hard anyway, because of the USB bottleneck.
I need an expert opinion on this.
Would there be any situation where an external HDD would die because of being converted to NTFS, under any operating system?. Apparently he was running FAT commands in linux/unix at the time which apparently "clashed" with the NTFS file system.
