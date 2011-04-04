NTFS killed my external disc

I call some serious BS on that argument that NTFS makes the drive work harder and thus overheat and die. I don't even know where to begin ripping that idea to shreds.



Your friend is absolutely full of it on this, and likely many other things. There are probably MILLIONS of HDDs out there formatted as NTFS that fail to overheat and die every day. External or internal, it wouldn't really matter if your friend's argument had any kind of merit whatsoever.



IF, and it's a big if here, but if the drive did overheat and die as a result, it's more likely to do with a shoddy external case design or maybe the fan crapped out. Hell, being struck by lightning is more plausible than your friend's postulation.



The only real question here, is whether or not the cost of replacing the drive is worth your friendship. While generally speaking since the drive died while your friend was borrowing it, they should be the one to replace it, we all know the world doesn't always work that way. So, is it really worth the strain on your friendship to try and get them to do what common courtesy in almost any culture the world over, mandates? If not, just buy a new drive and forget about it.