Computer Help forum

General discussion

NTFS killed my external disc

by tomcat1978 / April 4, 2011 1:44 AM PDT

A friend lent me his external usb disc drive, as he wanted some files i had. It was formatted with a FAT file system. The files he wanted where greater than 4GB so i converted the drive to NTFS.

A while later he reported back to me that the hard disc had recently stopped working. He claimed that it overheated, and died. The reason he told me, was because i had formatted it with an NTFS file system and the drive had to work harder, causing it to over heat. I argued with him, and said that it was very unlikely that the NTFS conversion was the cause of this. My arguement was that any external HDD attatched via USB 2.0 would probably never work that hard anyway, because of the USB bottleneck.

I need an expert opinion on this.
Would there be any situation where an external HDD would die because of being converted to NTFS, under any operating system?. Apparently he was running FAT commands in linux/unix at the time which apparently "clashed" with the NTFS file system.

Thanks for reading
Regards
TOMCAT

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: NTFS killed my external disc
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: NTFS killed my external disc
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
I agree with you . . .
by Coryphaeus / April 4, 2011 2:36 AM PDT

The NTFS file system is really a more effecient system.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry I agree
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 4, 2011 3:07 AM PDT

That NTFS has nothing to do with its death. We use HDDs in DVRs and all sorts of file systems and the file system has yet to be a factor in HDD deaths.

But then again some folk can't recover from a corrupted HDD. They will call it dead and buy another!
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I call BS
by Jimmy Greystone / April 4, 2011 10:25 AM PDT

I call some serious BS on that argument that NTFS makes the drive work harder and thus overheat and die. I don't even know where to begin ripping that idea to shreds.

Your friend is absolutely full of it on this, and likely many other things. There are probably MILLIONS of HDDs out there formatted as NTFS that fail to overheat and die every day. External or internal, it wouldn't really matter if your friend's argument had any kind of merit whatsoever.

IF, and it's a big if here, but if the drive did overheat and die as a result, it's more likely to do with a shoddy external case design or maybe the fan crapped out. Hell, being struck by lightning is more plausible than your friend's postulation.

The only real question here, is whether or not the cost of replacing the drive is worth your friendship. While generally speaking since the drive died while your friend was borrowing it, they should be the one to replace it, we all know the world doesn't always work that way. So, is it really worth the strain on your friendship to try and get them to do what common courtesy in almost any culture the world over, mandates? If not, just buy a new drive and forget about it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I thought so
by tomcat1978 / April 4, 2011 12:32 PM PDT
In reply to: I call BS

Thanks for your reply guys.
Just a note, My mate lent me his drive, and i formatted it with NTFS, so i could give him some files. So i was doing, what i thought, was a favour.

He does use computers for obscure, and alternative methods, and i was just wondering if there was any way possible, under any possible scenario, that NTFS could have a detrimental effect on a HDD.

But you guys have have pretty much answered the question, and i agree.

Regards
Tomcat

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.