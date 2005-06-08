Storage forum

General discussion

NTFS - FAT32 - partition/format

by MediaTechGuru / June 8, 2005 9:05 AM PDT

NTFS - FAT32 - partition/format

I recently installed a 2nd HD (80 gig - non formatted/non partitioned - as of yet)...my original system is running XP on a 40 gig FAT32...

1. Is it in my best interest to convert the FAT32 to NTFS...and format/partition the new 80 gig to NTFS or run the 40 as is and run the 80 as NTFS?

2. When/if I convert the FAT32 to NTFS, should I just use the XP convert ''tool'' since I have the OS/programs/files on the drive? Or should I backup the drive and format? Benefits/Drawbacks?

3. I am in search of a way (if possible) to backup my operating system and programs so I do not have to reinstall everything from scatch...(if not the best idea...suggestions?)

Background Information:

System will eventually have an external HD to use as a backup of drive #2, while drive #1 strictly runs OS and Program files.

Thanks!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: NTFS - FAT32 - partition/format
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: NTFS - FAT32 - partition/format
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) You don't have to post a duplicate message in every boa
by dagger906 / June 8, 2005 11:35 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) go read your other post
by skippyd333 / June 8, 2005 2:50 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Storage forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.