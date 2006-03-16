(NT) My computer cannot decide if AIO epson cx5800f is there

I just purchased the cx 5800f afew days ago. Right away I was having problems with it At first i could not get the scanner to work. My computer could not find it. it would print ok, but would not scan. The fax works beautiful. Finally got the scanner to be recognized and then it would not print. The next day on the phone with epson tech support for almost two hours. they end up telling me its my computer. He said that AIO's take more juice and if the usb port is not putting out enough juice, the AIO will not be recognized. ??????! Next day everything work beautiful. And then............I shut down the computer for the night dumb). That brings us to today. Has not work all day. I have instaled and uninstalledatleast 4 x. Does anyone have any idea why this thing is so tempermental? Thankyou.
