Now I'm for impeachment, Bush knew levees would fail !!!!

of all current and past political leaders in NO and LA....for never using the money they got for those levees for years to improve them in the first place.
If Bush knew about them the day BEFORE Katrina, it was too little too late to do anything about them.....when it was preventable for years (long before this Bush)
TONI
not building a subway didn't kill any NC citizens. The politicians in LA/NO are in positions to know exactly what will happen if they fail to fix/rebuild those levees and ignored that very real danger at the cost of lives, and they've gotten off scott free for 40 years and it continues to be so while they hypocritically point the finger of blame at the Feds. They HAD the money, many times, and literally blew it...even after replacing it more than ten fold with tourist cash and still did nothing. The entire attitude by these politicians has been to put the money in their own pockets (LA has been corrupt for more years than I've been alive) and party on at the sake of their own.
TONI
(can't remember which, but believe it to be the former rather than the latter) was poured into NO by the Feds over a 40 year period of time....that hardly reflects that former Presidents' administrations did nothing about it. Once the money got to LA/NO, it was whisked away from what it was for....that smacks of LOCAL 'didn't do anything about it', doncha think? It's gone on for a lot longer than since 1985.
TONI
to current and former Presidents, Josh, since you were the one that said they hadn't done anything about the problem that is special and unique to NO. Forty years of dumping money into NO to fix, rebuild, strengthen those levies were diverted and the levee problems were ignored by LOCAL/STATE politicians, not the Federal government.
TONI
n wouldn't it, followed by the Bush Administration, followed by 2 Clinton Administrations followed by another 2 Bush Administrations. Almost all of which had Republican majority Congresses and Senates. And yet Bush had no idea that a Cat4 would overwhelm the levees. You guys would find a reason to excuse his rape of a Supreme Court Justice (sex of your choice) on Pennsylvania Avenue at high noon.
"Oh, he's just excitable! He was trying to demonstrate Democratic hypocrisy for all to see." Yeah, sure. Incompetence thy name is Bush.
Rob
that should be handled by the state, especially if the money they got from the federal goverment was blown in tourist attractions, followed by demands for more money from the federal goverment.
There are disasters all over the United States which affect a lot of people. Do they demand to be rebuilt by federal dollars? Nope. Well, I supposed there are some idiots along the Mississippi River who, when they get flooded, will always get a handout -- and maybe a few along the coast. I think I'll write my Congressman and Senator about that.
BTW, Katrina was a Cat 3 hurricane.
