Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Now I'm for impeachment, Bush knew levees would fail !!!!

by duckman / March 13, 2006 10:27 PM PST
26 total posts
Another good read from PM
by kmarchal / March 13, 2006 10:52 PM PST
You got the story wrong...
by EdH / March 13, 2006 11:15 PM PST

Bush CAUSED the levees to fail!

(NT) (NT) And in millions of years he may cause Everest to crumble.
by caktus / March 14, 2006 3:21 AM PST
I'm for impeachment, too
by TONI H / March 14, 2006 6:19 AM PST

of all current and past political leaders in NO and LA....for never using the money they got for those levees for years to improve them in the first place.

If Bush knew about them the day BEFORE Katrina, it was too little too late to do anything about them.....when it was preventable for years (long before this Bush)

TONI

A 'miner' point that tends to fall through the cracks
by Dragon / March 14, 2006 7:00 AM PST

I surely forgot about it!

Typical political trick
by Diana Forum moderator / March 14, 2006 3:16 PM PST

I remember voters in NYC voting for bonds to build a new subway (don't remember where) and the mayor using the money to pay (bribe) sanitation workers.

Diana

I understand those tactics; however
by TONI H / March 14, 2006 8:01 PM PST

not building a subway didn't kill any NC citizens. The politicians in LA/NO are in positions to know exactly what will happen if they fail to fix/rebuild those levees and ignored that very real danger at the cost of lives, and they've gotten off scott free for 40 years and it continues to be so while they hypocritically point the finger of blame at the Feds. They HAD the money, many times, and literally blew it...even after replacing it more than ten fold with tourist cash and still did nothing. The entire attitude by these politicians has been to put the money in their own pockets (LA has been corrupt for more years than I've been alive) and party on at the sake of their own.

TONI

You're right
by Diana Forum moderator / March 14, 2006 10:51 PM PST

LA politics has been corrupt for a very long time. That's why there are so many refineries and oil rigs there. No love of environmental concerns - just show them the money.

Diana

Right
by Dragon / March 15, 2006 2:41 AM PST

I actually was acquainted with a couple from Lousiana. They said Louisiana was the most corrupt state in the country, and had the stories to back it up. Thats been nearly ten years -- wish I could've remembered them.

The Army Corps of Engineers.....
by Josh K / March 14, 2006 11:17 PM PST

....claims to have first reported the problems in 1985. This was during the Reagan Administration. So four Presidents and I don't know how many LA governors apparently didn't do anything about it.

Suggesting that
by duckman / March 15, 2006 12:36 AM PST

Any President should have ANY knowledge of this would be ABSURD.

Over 40 billion/million has been
by TONI H / March 15, 2006 4:33 AM PST

(can't remember which, but believe it to be the former rather than the latter) was poured into NO by the Feds over a 40 year period of time....that hardly reflects that former Presidents' administrations did nothing about it. Once the money got to LA/NO, it was whisked away from what it was for....that smacks of LOCAL 'didn't do anything about it', doncha think? It's gone on for a lot longer than since 1985.

TONI

You forgot something, Josh...
by J. Vega / March 15, 2006 5:04 AM PST

Josh, you forgot something. It happened in 1965 and was called Hurricane Betsy. The storm surge that built up in Lake Pontchartrain overtopped the levees and flooded NOLA.

I was five years old then
by Josh K / March 15, 2006 5:46 AM PST

Cut me some slack, OK?

Grin

The slack needs to be given
by TONI H / March 15, 2006 5:51 AM PST

to current and former Presidents, Josh, since you were the one that said they hadn't done anything about the problem that is special and unique to NO. Forty years of dumping money into NO to fix, rebuild, strengthen those levies were diverted and the levee problems were ignored by LOCAL/STATE politicians, not the Federal government.

TONI

Ha ha...
by EdH / March 15, 2006 5:53 AM PST

You missed Beatlemania!

No I didn't
by Josh K / March 15, 2006 10:10 PM PST
In reply to: Ha ha...

And I have a photo of myself at age 4 with a Beatle haircut to prove it!

Happy

I sure wish I'd been old enough to see them in concert though....

Sure he knew...........
by lylesg / March 14, 2006 9:16 AM PST

if fit perfectly with his plan to wipe out the poor black population of NO.

What else is new?

Let's see now, 1985 would have been the Reagan Administratio
by Ziks511 / March 15, 2006 12:23 AM PST

n wouldn't it, followed by the Bush Administration, followed by 2 Clinton Administrations followed by another 2 Bush Administrations. Almost all of which had Republican majority Congresses and Senates. And yet Bush had no idea that a Cat4 would overwhelm the levees. You guys would find a reason to excuse his rape of a Supreme Court Justice (sex of your choice) on Pennsylvania Avenue at high noon.

"Oh, he's just excitable! He was trying to demonstrate Democratic hypocrisy for all to see." Yeah, sure. Incompetence thy name is Bush.

Rob

Response
by duckman / March 15, 2006 12:33 AM PST

You are pathetic

(NT) (NT) BS!!!
by Glenda / March 15, 2006 12:39 AM PST
(NT) (NT)...... ( )*( )
by EdH / March 15, 2006 12:48 AM PST
I believe this is a state issue
by Dragon / March 15, 2006 2:54 AM PST

that should be handled by the state, especially if the money they got from the federal goverment was blown in tourist attractions, followed by demands for more money from the federal goverment.

There are disasters all over the United States which affect a lot of people. Do they demand to be rebuilt by federal dollars? Nope. Well, I supposed there are some idiots along the Mississippi River who, when they get flooded, will always get a handout -- and maybe a few along the coast. I think I'll write my Congressman and Senator about that.

BTW, Katrina was a Cat 3 hurricane.

Yes, let's see...
by J. Vega / March 15, 2006 4:50 AM PST

Yes, let's see. The Levee Board has control over the levees. The members are appointed by the Govenor. Since the Levee Board was founded in 1890 there have been 30 Govenors of Louisiana. 3 of them were Republicans and 27 of them were Democrats.

