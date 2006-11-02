Novellsoft or Microvell....

The CNET Lounge forum

by radon1770 / November 2, 2006 11:19 AM PST

Hi -
Well I found this article, http://arstechnica.com/news.ars/post/20061102-8141.html on Ars Technica and was just like...wow. Just reading that Microsoft was ''offering a degree of sales support for Novell's SUSE Linux'' was intriguing. I guess not only is Microsoft beginning to embrace Linux they might help to save Novell?

Haha...enjoy

Radon

they're up to something sleezy like usual
by benanzo / November 2, 2006 2:18 PM PST

I understand Novell's interest in partnering with the wolf, but they'd better be careful or they'll get screwed again. I think all these old companies realize the way M$ has preyed upon it's competition in a seemingly harmless way in the beginning only to eat them in the end. It's a really interesting move for ms possibly realizing that IIS is a pieceocrap and redhat rules. The only way to defeat redhat in all their super-glory is to embrace novell to the point of dominance by helping to unleash their german super-hackers and ted hagar on the n.carolina beauty queen then swallowing the whole market whole. Good luck though!!


PS,

Ubuntu, I love you. Come back to me baby, I know we can work it out. OSX drives me nuts, and windows gave me herpes. Please come home, I'll never let you boot without making sure you know I really care. The MacBook is waiting, just one more for old times sake. Just like last summer on the Dell, remember all the fun we had? I'll be waiting with my bandwidth and burner primed. This LFS I made just isn't pleasing anymore. Not like you...

Crap, Just Crap!
by hfei / November 16, 2006 6:59 PM PST

OK, This is just crazy... http://www.computerworld.com.au/index.php/id;839593139;fp;16;fpid;1

SUSE was just paying a pending, unqualified vig.

I hate when Microsoft pulls the all high and mighty act with Linux without having to prove themselves. I think this was just a ploy to get people to either switch to MS or SUSE... Gentoo, Ubuntu FTW! Grin

You go GPL!
by hfei / November 16, 2006 7:22 PM PST
Microsft wants to kill NDS
by runescapehackerpro / November 16, 2006 8:35 PM PST

Novell's NDS is superior to Microsoft's Active Directory. Novell's move to Linux is breathing new life into the company. NDS will run on top of whatever server OS that you are running. Novell is so weak, they haven't been able to get this point across to the mass market. Microsoft wants to learn how Novell was able to strip their directory out of Netware and make it cross platform. Microsoft wants to be the directory of choice for Linux admins.

