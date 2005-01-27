you enter the bios and change the boot sequence to be cdrom, A, C



BUT......if they fdisked the drive you might not be able to get into the bios without the softpaq that adds a small dos partition to the harddrive that gives you access to the bios. Try using the F12 key to get into the bios and if you can, fine....otherwise you need the softpaq, Sooooo...



First use a windows 95B bootdisk (get one from http://www.bootdisk.de ), click the .exe file you download with the clean floppy disk in the drive, and it will create the bootdisk for you in about ten minutes. Once done, boot up with it, and at the A: prompt, type FDISK /STATUS and tell us what it says.



That will tell us if they just formatted the drive instead of Fdisking it. Then we can tell you what you need to do.



Also provide us with the complete model/serial number of your Presario......There is a link that HP has now that they are in partnership with Compaq where you can get whatever you need for that system (assuming it's still original hardware inside), but you can't get to that info without the complete information from the metal plate on the back of the computer.



TONI