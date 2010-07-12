NOTEPAD STILL OPENING HOW TO FIX

Hi All
my notepad still opens up (a blank white page by it self )
and this only starte after i reformatted my PC
i have checked for viruses all clean
i was advised to do the following but it did not work and I'm not sure why
To resolve your pop up issue try this :
* Double Click on My Computer.
* Select Folder Option > View Tab.
* Under the View Tab select Show hidden files and folders.
* And also select Hide protected operation system files.
* Now you will be able to see the hidden destop.ini files.
* Open Windows 7 start orb and at the search type: shell:startup and press Enter.
* Inside the startup folder deleted the desktop.ini file
Now restart your computer. It will not appear again.
Also, try this if the first one doesn't work!
Normally the notepad is popping up due to the destop.ini file created in Windows 7 startup folder.
You will need to manually delete the file to stop this.
Try this.
Go My computer and select the Folder Option tab under Tools.
Or You can also select it from Start Menu > Control Panel > Folder Option.
Under Folder Option Uncheck Hide protected operating system files to view the hidden desktop.ini file.
Now open My computer and navigate to the following tree:
C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup
Delete the desktop.ini file.
After go to C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Window s\Start Menu\Programs\Startup
Delete any desktop.ini if present.
Restart your computer.
I'm using windows 7 64 bit
does anyone else know what i can do 2 resolve the note pad issue
as its getting quiet annoying
thank you for your help-)
