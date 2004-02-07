"M" vs. "M" is one thing.
"M" vs. "Centrino" is yet another.
It's very confusing to the public so they need to find benchmarks and reviews like:
http://www.tomshardware.com
and
http://reviews.cnet.com/Notebooks/2001-3121_7-0.html?tag=cnetfd.glnav
Bob
Which is the faster chip in exactly the same configured notebooks running the same application?
Is the Pentium M chip all its cracked to be?
Intel have confused the hell out of the average n/book buyer with the introduction of this chip.
I think they are doing a snow job on the public.