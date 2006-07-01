Notebook on DSL; messages losing internet connection.

I may not be submitting my question in the correct forum but if I'm not I'm sure someone in this forum will let me know. I have a Dell Inspiron 1300 notebook in the house which is connected wirelessly using Bell South's DSL Lite high speed internet service.



The AV software which is installed on this Dell notebook is from a company called Panda Platinum 2006 which seems to have worked fine for the last 3 months; the length of time that I've had this new Dell notebook in the house.



Now today I've started receiving pop up messages indicating that I had no internet connection; that I can remain offline and continue working or click here to connect back to the internet. That kind of a message sounds familiar to a similar message I received a few years ago when I had slow dial-up on my old desktop PC and was infected with spyware or a trojan dialer.



I'm on Bell South's DSL Lite high speed internet service now; should I be receiving these kind of messages telling me that I have lost my internet connection and to click here to reconnect? I assumed that DSL was on all the time and that it did not disconnect.



As soon as I got my first such message I immediately checked my wireless DSL signal which indicated to be at 54mbps and that my connection was very good. Anyone suspect that my Dell notebook has now been hit or attacked by some kind of spyware; virus or something else?



The Panda Platinum AV software updates every night at 3:00 a.m. and according to the reports in it's program it lists all of the threats and attacks that it has blocked from my computer. Should I still feel safe or do I need to add some other kind of security software to help protect my notebook computer?



If I should what other kinds of software should I also have installed on this new Dell notebook to better protect it from all other threats or is the Panda Platinum AV software enough? Should I perform a full virus scan now on the computer?



Any idea what's now going on with these pop up messages telling me I have lost my internet connection? This Windows XP Home OS is all new to me; it's a big jump from my old Windows 95 OS. Do you still do defrag and scandisk on Windows XP Home OS computers like I use to do once a month on my older Windows 95 OS desktop PC? Feedback from anyone who might know what I should do will be appreciated.





Big Steve

Biloxi, Mississippi

07/01/06