Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Notebook on DSL; messages losing internet connection.

by Big Steve / July 1, 2006 1:27 PM PDT

I may not be submitting my question in the correct forum but if I'm not I'm sure someone in this forum will let me know. I have a Dell Inspiron 1300 notebook in the house which is connected wirelessly using Bell South's DSL Lite high speed internet service.

The AV software which is installed on this Dell notebook is from a company called Panda Platinum 2006 which seems to have worked fine for the last 3 months; the length of time that I've had this new Dell notebook in the house.

Now today I've started receiving pop up messages indicating that I had no internet connection; that I can remain offline and continue working or click here to connect back to the internet. That kind of a message sounds familiar to a similar message I received a few years ago when I had slow dial-up on my old desktop PC and was infected with spyware or a trojan dialer.

I'm on Bell South's DSL Lite high speed internet service now; should I be receiving these kind of messages telling me that I have lost my internet connection and to click here to reconnect? I assumed that DSL was on all the time and that it did not disconnect.

As soon as I got my first such message I immediately checked my wireless DSL signal which indicated to be at 54mbps and that my connection was very good. Anyone suspect that my Dell notebook has now been hit or attacked by some kind of spyware; virus or something else?

The Panda Platinum AV software updates every night at 3:00 a.m. and according to the reports in it's program it lists all of the threats and attacks that it has blocked from my computer. Should I still feel safe or do I need to add some other kind of security software to help protect my notebook computer?

If I should what other kinds of software should I also have installed on this new Dell notebook to better protect it from all other threats or is the Panda Platinum AV software enough? Should I perform a full virus scan now on the computer?

Any idea what's now going on with these pop up messages telling me I have lost my internet connection? This Windows XP Home OS is all new to me; it's a big jump from my old Windows 95 OS. Do you still do defrag and scandisk on Windows XP Home OS computers like I use to do once a month on my older Windows 95 OS desktop PC? Feedback from anyone who might know what I should do will be appreciated.


Big Steve
Biloxi, Mississippi
07/01/06

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Notebook on DSL; messages losing internet connection.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Notebook on DSL; messages losing internet connection.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Big Steve
by tomron / July 1, 2006 2:24 PM PDT

Try running some spyware programs, LINK and see what/if anything shows up.

Tom

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Big Steve
by Big Steve / July 1, 2006 3:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Big Steve

Tomron:

I just did a complete system's scan using my Panda Platinum AV software. The complete scan took about 30 minutes and nothing was detected; the report said everything was clean although there are 2 items in quarantine; what should I do with them? Leave both items alone or should I go ahead and delete them?

If I run a check for spyware as you suggested using one of those links listed in your post first of all are those items free services or will I be required to pay for them; any of them? Will I need to disable the Panda AV software first before using any of those spyware detector links or will I just need to leave things alone?

What do you make of me receiving those messages claiming that I lost my internet connection; to click to reconnect when I'm already on DSL? What do you make of that? Should I also do a scandisk and a defrag on this notebook computer and if you recommend that I do does it matter which I do first? Scandisk first followed by defrag or visa versa?

Finally this kid who works for my brother's company in Texas; he's actually the IT guy; he's the one who set everything up on this notebook computer; he has the Windows firewall "disabled" but the firewall operating in the Panda Platinum AV software he has that firewall "enabled".

He has also told me to leave both of those firewall settings alone; to not mess with them. Why would he have one firewall on and the other one off? Advise whenever you can and thanks for your post.


Big Steve
Biloxi, Mississippi
07/01/06

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Loosing Internet Connection
by Carol~ Moderator / July 1, 2006 4:13 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Big Steve

Steve..

I can add a few things, although I'm a little short on time. I have gotten the same error message a couple of times within the past couple of years. I can only assure you, on my computer, it had nothing at all to do with spyware or viruses. As a matter of fact, I hadn't even known I was disconnected. I pressed ''retry'' and was back where I started from. I also use DSL, although I don't know if it has anything to do with it.

You asked about the items in quarantine. Do you know what the name and location were? I don't use Panda, but generally, I check to make sure that whatever is put in quarantine, is not a false positive. You want to make sure Panda has not detected something, in error. This does happen on occasion. If you know the name and location, you could post it here and I'm sure someone will help you out. If it were I, I would leave it there until you know what it is.

All of the applications in the link are free.

You asked about ScanDisk. In Windows XP it is called Chkdsk. Only as a point of reference, since you said you were new to XP. Generally ''chkdsk'' is run before ''defrag''. A good thread to read through, which may tell you more is A Few 'Tips' For Computer Newbies. While you may not be new, it provides a wealth of information.

The 'kid who works for your brother' was correct. You do not want two firewalls, nor would you want to anti-virus applications running at the same time. They can conflict with each other, causing a wide variety of problems.

Generally, I would not post saying do this, or do that, without giving you some documentation, as to why I said what I did. As I said, I'm short on time. For the most part, what I've answered are basic questions. I'm sure you'll have some further questions and other's can give you their input.

I hope I helped some..
Carol

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Losing internet connection.
by Big Steve / July 1, 2006 4:33 PM PDT

Carol; thanks for the post. I hope you're able to get to where it is that you need to go since you mentioned you were very short on time. Again thanks for the post.


Big Steve
Biloxi, Mississippi
07/01/06

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You're welcome, Steve.
by Carol~ Moderator / July 2, 2006 6:20 AM PDT

And yes.. I did get "where I needed to go". Grin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: You're welcome, Steve.
by Big Steve / July 2, 2006 6:30 AM PDT
In reply to: You're welcome, Steve.

Curcat:

As Sheriff Andy Taylor would say to Aunt Bee; mighty good Aunt Bee; mighty good.


Big Steve
Biloxi, Mississippi
07/02/06

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.