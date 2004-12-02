Laptops forum

notebook dell 8200 not charging

by khuongvu / December 2, 2004 8:33 AM PST

hi, i have a dell 8200. One nite i didn't have the ac adapter plug in and was deleting some file under add/remove program. For whatever reason, my computer stop charging even when i have it plugged in. I have tried different ac adapter, but it still doesn't charge. I even use other battery too. I think it has to be the interior that is messed up. The weird thing about it is that when i have the ac plug in, it show that it's not charging, but it doesn't drain any of the battery but doesn't charge at the same time.
Do you have any idea what happen?
thanks

Re: notebook dell 8200 not charging
by ikenfixit / December 8, 2004 7:17 PM PST

COuld be as simple as a bad solder joint to as complex as a component failed on the system board. Do the batterys show in windows? (Power options)
Ken
ken@ikenfixit.com

Re: notebook dell 8200 not charging
by khuongvu / January 18, 2005 9:31 AM PST

Yes, it does. Now, i coudln't turn on the labtop at all even though even with the full battery. Does anybody know why or where i can get it fix?
I live in the twin citites, MN
Thanks

Refer again to Post #2 --
by KenSanramon / January 18, 2005 10:24 AM PST

Yes, if you send it to ken@ikenfixit.com he can repair it if it is out of warranty with Dell -- refer back to the 2nd post above your last post.

