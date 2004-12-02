notebook dell 8200 not charging

COuld be as simple as a bad solder joint to as complex as a component failed on the system board. Do the batterys show in windows? (Power options)
Ken
ken@ikenfixit.com
hi, i have a dell 8200. One nite i didn't have the ac adapter plug in and was deleting some file under add/remove program. For whatever reason, my computer stop charging even when i have it plugged in. I have tried different ac adapter, but it still doesn't charge. I even use other battery too. I think it has to be the interior that is messed up. The weird thing about it is that when i have the ac plug in, it show that it's not charging, but it doesn't drain any of the battery but doesn't charge at the same time.
Do you have any idea what happen?
thanks