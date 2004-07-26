Laptops forum

General discussion

Notebook Buying Advice

by arete / July 26, 2004 1:27 PM PDT

Hi All,

I'm currently in the market for a notebook computer, looking to buy within 2 months. However, I'm very new to the laptop scene, long having been a desktop-owner.

I'm not exactly sure what I'm looking for, but have some ideas, in no particular order:

Portability: I'd love to be able to carry it around and write on it regularly. How big/small can a notebook be and still fulfill this function? What's too big?

Power: Being used to a desktop, I'd really like it to be as powerful as possible. Games are not a huge consideration, but the option would be nice.

Reliabilty: I'm going to be traveling with it rather a lot, and service could be tough to come by. Who's got a good reliabilty record?

That's pretty much what I'm looking for. I realize this may be a contradiction of sorts, searching for power and portability in the same package...but I'm hoping it's out there. I'm willing to spend around $2000, more if an excellent option showed up.

Oh, I do have one more question...EVERYONE I have talked to with a powerbook seems to absolutely love it, and I have to say the 15inch G4 does seem pretty fantastic. However, I'm finding it very hard to find objective PC vs. Mac reviews and would like to hear your thoughts. Are the powerbooks that much better? I'm really used to using a PC, but am not averse to seriously considering a mac. Thanks a lot all, and I really appreciate any help you can give me.

Russ

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Notebook Buying Advice
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Notebook Buying Advice
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Notebook Buying Advice
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 26, 2004 1:32 PM PDT
In reply to: Notebook Buying Advice

As to reliable, all the consumer models look frail when I pick up a Fujitsu Toughbook. And lets call the OS frail too. Install Windows, hook up the to internet and it still can catch a worm before you get it updated!

The Mac is interesting, but for me isn't viable since I need Visual Studio at present.

But my old Acer is now past 4 years old. I treat it with care and it's in great shape. But it will be replaced soon.

Maybe read the similar posts and you see a 1000 model pop up a lot. Look for it.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Notebook Buying Advice
by KenSanramon / July 27, 2004 11:12 AM PDT

The key issue for you to decide on other than Apple versus the PC's are the following:

1) what is the maxiumum weight you will accept.
2) what is the LCD size you want (this is critical to weight, size, and battery life)

Since you already say you will use it alot travelling (unplugged or not) it seems a Pentium M (Centrino) notebook is definitely preferable over a Pentium 4M (desktop like CPU that runs fast but hot and low battery life).

Many consumer laptops now use the 15.4" LCD that is outstanding for spreadsheets (more real estate on the sides -- you can upgrade LCD resolution to get even more) and for widescreen DVD's etc. Also the viewing angle on a 15.4" widescreen is much better than a 14.1" or 15" square LCD.

However, these weigh more -- good models are in the 6.2-6.9 pounds range -- than a bood business model with a 14.1" LCD or smaller(which can be 5.5 pounds down to the 4.8 range for a model with optical drive and battery built in).

I have the X1000 Compaq series which weighs 6.5 pounds. I also nearly bought the Toshiba M35 series (new M35S456 with a DVD burner for $1999 retail is an example -- it has been on sale 150 off twice in past month)also. It weighs 6.2 pounds with the new Trubrite LCD screen technology (similar to Sony Xbrite).

If you are more of a 'business user' and don't want the extra bulk and weight of a 15.4" widescreen from above consider the Toshiba Techra (business) series or the IBM's (best keyboards of all and built in light to view keyboard on airplane. Also, the HPnc6000 series (under business) is similar in features to the ZT3000/X1000 but it has a 14.1" screen.

Apples are excellent if they fit your needs but you have to determine that.

Note, if you are interested in the 15.4" widescreen check out notebookreviews.com for more on the Toshibas and x1000forums.com for the X1000/ZT3000/nx7000 series (all three are similar except for case appearance --the latter is a business series). There are posts there to show you the best configurations to save $ (order more memory yourself to save $ for example). Compaq/HP has a $100 mail in rebate for any custom model ordered through 9/1/04 (though their site screens state $50 or $30 the $100 can be found on the HPshopping main screen under available rebates).

There are also ways to get even more discounts so view this forum.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Notebook Buying Advice
by arete / July 30, 2004 9:47 AM PDT

hey all,

thanks a lot for the great advice; Ken, i found your post especially useful.

while i still have not decided on mac/pc, your notes on weight clarified some things for me. one question on that:

what's a guideline for portability?
how much weight/bulk is too much?

i know this will depend on the person, but at what level does a laptop become truly unwieldly?

thanks...

r

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Notebook Buying Advice
by KenSanramon / July 30, 2004 10:11 AM PDT

The 15.4" laptops are a bit more bulky when moving and they weigh in the 6-7 pound range. However, they will still fit in a notebook backpack with ease as they drop in sideways (side of notebook at top). A 15.4" notebook is actually not as tall from top to bottom compared with a 15" square screen but it is wider. For this reason, the keyboard layouts are nice and it even allows speakers on the outer edges wheras with square screens the speakers have to be at the top or bottom.

However, for true business portability, most business line notebooks are sticking to the 14.1" LCD standard which has been around for years.

Fujitsu and Sony even have 13.3" screens. You can even go down to 12.1" but then this is an ultralight for frequent fliers and the keyboard is not useful for everyday use.

A good 14.1" LCD Pentium M Centrino laptop can be 5.5 pounds or under and you can keep dropping down into the 4 pound range depening on the LCD size.

Very expensive and flashy Sony or other brands can get under 3 pounds but again that type of notebook is not for everyday use. The very best of these are available still only in Japan so you have to go there to get one or pay another company to import it.

If you will be using your notebook for any period of time on an airplane you would want a smaller LCD (but 14.1" are ok for this) as the tray and seat in front limit the size of the notebook when open.

Apple has 12.1" and 14.1" and other screen sizes and they are also very attractive and lightweight notebooks that are good quality but often cost a bit more for what you get compared to a quality midrange brand for the IBM type like Toshiba.

I mostly use my notebook at home on a wi-fi network so I can take my 15.4" anywhere in the house but many students like it as well as it allows DVD's and the internet,etc. to be viewed and 6.5 pounds can still be carried.

But many, once they leave college, trade in the 15.4" for a 14.1" or smaller business model that is also more rugged (IBM's are and great keyboards).

So, set your parameters and then you can compare notebooks that meet those parameters.

A Pentium M designed Notebook will be lighter and more energy efficient than an equivalent Pentium 4M (normal desktop equivalent) model and also uses much less battery power (and A/C) and generates less heat.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Notebook Buying Advice
by munsey / July 30, 2004 9:10 PM PDT

to elaborate a little more on the 12.1'' screens, some laptops are coming with "widescreens," making it capable for the maker to install larger keybaords. the keys may be slightly smaller, but if you can get a feel for them, the 12.1'' screens are awesome when it comes down to portability. i have a 12.1'' screen and it works great (more or less comparing spreadsheets). just please, please don't get one of those monster 17'' widescreen, 15 pound toshibas. they scare me. for the $2000 budget, go with dell or hp.

oh yeah, the dell 700m looks pretty cool, if you don't mind waiting for another month for it to ship.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.