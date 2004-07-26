Notebook Buying Advice

As to reliable, all the consumer models look frail when I pick up a Fujitsu Toughbook. And lets call the OS frail too. Install Windows, hook up the to internet and it still can catch a worm before you get it updated!
The Mac is interesting, but for me isn't viable since I need Visual Studio at present.
But my old Acer is now past 4 years old. I treat it with care and it's in great shape. But it will be replaced soon.
Maybe read the similar posts and you see a 1000 model pop up a lot. Look for it.
Bob
Hi All,
I'm currently in the market for a notebook computer, looking to buy within 2 months. However, I'm very new to the laptop scene, long having been a desktop-owner.
I'm not exactly sure what I'm looking for, but have some ideas, in no particular order:
Portability: I'd love to be able to carry it around and write on it regularly. How big/small can a notebook be and still fulfill this function? What's too big?
Power: Being used to a desktop, I'd really like it to be as powerful as possible. Games are not a huge consideration, but the option would be nice.
Reliabilty: I'm going to be traveling with it rather a lot, and service could be tough to come by. Who's got a good reliabilty record?
That's pretty much what I'm looking for. I realize this may be a contradiction of sorts, searching for power and portability in the same package...but I'm hoping it's out there. I'm willing to spend around $2000, more if an excellent option showed up.
Oh, I do have one more question...EVERYONE I have talked to with a powerbook seems to absolutely love it, and I have to say the 15inch G4 does seem pretty fantastic. However, I'm finding it very hard to find objective PC vs. Mac reviews and would like to hear your thoughts. Are the powerbooks that much better? I'm really used to using a PC, but am not averse to seriously considering a mac. Thanks a lot all, and I really appreciate any help you can give me.
Russ