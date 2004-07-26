Notebook Buying Advice

The 15.4" laptops are a bit more bulky when moving and they weigh in the 6-7 pound range. However, they will still fit in a notebook backpack with ease as they drop in sideways (side of notebook at top). A 15.4" notebook is actually not as tall from top to bottom compared with a 15" square screen but it is wider. For this reason, the keyboard layouts are nice and it even allows speakers on the outer edges wheras with square screens the speakers have to be at the top or bottom.



However, for true business portability, most business line notebooks are sticking to the 14.1" LCD standard which has been around for years.



Fujitsu and Sony even have 13.3" screens. You can even go down to 12.1" but then this is an ultralight for frequent fliers and the keyboard is not useful for everyday use.



A good 14.1" LCD Pentium M Centrino laptop can be 5.5 pounds or under and you can keep dropping down into the 4 pound range depening on the LCD size.



Very expensive and flashy Sony or other brands can get under 3 pounds but again that type of notebook is not for everyday use. The very best of these are available still only in Japan so you have to go there to get one or pay another company to import it.



If you will be using your notebook for any period of time on an airplane you would want a smaller LCD (but 14.1" are ok for this) as the tray and seat in front limit the size of the notebook when open.



Apple has 12.1" and 14.1" and other screen sizes and they are also very attractive and lightweight notebooks that are good quality but often cost a bit more for what you get compared to a quality midrange brand for the IBM type like Toshiba.



I mostly use my notebook at home on a wi-fi network so I can take my 15.4" anywhere in the house but many students like it as well as it allows DVD's and the internet,etc. to be viewed and 6.5 pounds can still be carried.



But many, once they leave college, trade in the 15.4" for a 14.1" or smaller business model that is also more rugged (IBM's are and great keyboards).



So, set your parameters and then you can compare notebooks that meet those parameters.



A Pentium M designed Notebook will be lighter and more energy efficient than an equivalent Pentium 4M (normal desktop equivalent) model and also uses much less battery power (and A/C) and generates less heat.