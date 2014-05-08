Not the right forum I know, but this is

Thread display:
what browser?
And why so many security packages that might trip over each other? If using FF, backup your address book, bookmarks, clear your cache, open Help>Troubleshooting> and clk on the Reset button. Suspect any extensions or add-ons you installed recently to the browser.
If IE, may God help you.
Thanks, James. Browsers Firefox and Goog Chrome
It is possible that IE is running in the background on one of my machines, and I will dump it ASAP.
Everything ran smoothly for roughly 5 years on the HP until about a month or two ago, at which point both machines (last years Lenovo) went nuts. None of the programs I thought would protect me did, and I started downloading new ones in the hope that they would catch whatever was causing the Problem. (anybody remember The Problem by 10CC from Ism-ism?)
I'll go back to first principles, delete IE if it is there, then get rid of competing programmes and try one single AV Antimalware programme and see how that goes.
Rob
Don't even attempt to delete IE
It's woven into the fabric of the OS and won't go. Any forceful attempts to make it leave could render your PC unusable.
I did get rid of it once
It's a long time ago, but I think I just deleted the IE executable file, put a new empty text file there and renamed it iexplore.exe
There is a difference between
deleting and uninstalling, of course. Windows tries to protect certain needed files from user accidents. Because all Windows updates needed IE, it didn't have an uninstaller. It had been possible to return to a previous version, however. IE's negative side can act much like a disease in remission. Just don't stimulate it and you're OK.
that's why I created the fake exe file
just deleting it didn't work, it would put a fresh copy back there. Making it a text file with an exe file ending and setting it as "read only" worked!
(NT)
I seem to have deleted it on my HP, but problems on Lenovo.
Response...IF you're using IE
by
JP Bill
/
May 8, 2014 12:25 PM PDT
Perhaps something got changed and
To activate Internet Explorer 8's pop-up blocker first click on the Tools menu, located at the far right hand side of your browser's Tab Bar. When the drop-down menu appears, select the Pop-up Blocker option. A sub-menu will now appear. Click on the option labeled Turn ON Pop-up Blocker.
Kind of hard to understand
how a person that's been using these forums so long would be using Advanced Systems Care and Wise System Care, AVG, AVG Tune -Up and Avast. You're shooting yourself in the foot!
Choose one A/V program , uninstall the other. Get FireFox and install AdBlock Plus
Knock off using IE and Lose the Java too.
Get rid of the rest of that stuff
Digger
JP and Digger. IE looks too full of holes to bother with.
I've never used it, though it may be in the background of my Lenovo from last year. I'm going to delete it, use FF and Goog Chrome which have always been my preferred browsers anyway, and revert to a single AV Anti-malware Prog as advised.
Thank you both for your help.
Rob
(NT)
I never used Internet Explorer,but that didn't stop its mess
Collapse -
Digger, I am enormously knowledgeable in many areas
I can keep you alive in the sub-freezing cold, decompress a pneumothorax, run a full on cardiac arrest when the doctors choke up (I did it once) and deliver a baby (I've done that three times). I could save your *** in the American Revolutionary War and converse reasonably well with Jefferson et al. I could help you out if you were accidentally caught in World War 2, and I can make and fly small aeroplanes. What I can't do, because I started too late, is operate efficiently in the computer world. Consequently when I had a problem with Pop Ups, I tried various Pop Up solutions, none of which worked. The only one that did was Malwarebytes, and it worked once and then told me its trial period had expired. I will check to see how much it will cost to buy, but meantime I deleted a couple of small bits of Internet Explorer and the HP is happy as a clam at high tide. The Lenovo is less happy, but I've got one feature that trumps all others. I NEVER QUIT. I'll beat the Lenovo into submission or have it reading "Leno, Retired" on the case or know the reason why.
Rob. such a short name for such a tireless tracker of computer quackery.
Damn right you are!
Man , I read your post's and think to myself, Wow ! How cool is it that a guy like me even get's a chance to watch all of you folks banter back and forth,
And than I think, Wow, With all of this brilliance, staring me in the face,
How can this guy be F#####kin" up like this.
Digger
Try Adwcleaner
by
Willy
/
May 9, 2014 10:04 PM PDT
I use it to remove other hidden adware or malware depending on your view. It's free of any add-ons or similar and runs well here and i recommend it often. It's a freebie too, just google for it, but i suggest beepingcomputer as the d/l source.
What, I suspect happened to you, is you d/l some other s/w to try or checkout and either didn't uncheck the box [X} -OR- it was a baddie anyways and intended to load craprola and got it all started. Thus, the supercookie or hidden browser links get launched. You should also check your "start-up" area and also use "hijack" to see what add-ons are part of the browser now, any browser. I use superantispyware to help too, usually the amount of cookies revealed may offers something. You usually have say 20 cookies and then all of a sudden the next check there's 45 cookies.
tada -----Willy
Thanks to everyone, including Rosalie Byrd who helped too.
Despite only working once, Malwarebytes did remove more than 40 Pop Up programmes. I have deleted Internet Explorer, which is responsible for all the problems with each computer. I think MicroStiffs owe us all a large rebate for the huge piece of stupidity they foisted on all of us with the wide-open Internet Explorer. "Sure, c'mon right in, make this guy's internet experience a nightmare, even if he's using Firefox and Google Chrome. There's really no escape unless he knows enough to delete it. And we didn't put a Menu Item for it in the Computer, so he's going to have fun finding it even if he does figure the problem out."
Bill and Mephistopheles Gates, otherwise known as the Gates' of Hell.
Rob
Malwarebytes has a free version, Rob.
by
Paul C
/
May 10, 2014 6:25 PM PDT
Go to www.malwarebytes.org and select the "For Home" drop down menu. Select the "Malwarebytes Anti-Malware Free" link; download and install the software and you'll be set.