Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

not showing perferred or available networks, but connecting

by Chika_Latina / May 23, 2005 2:07 AM PDT

Summery

- Compter connects to wireless networks
- not showing the available networks
- not storing the perferred networks and thier
properties

Hey guys, I have NO idea what to do now. when I open my "view wireless networks" and search for ones available, it always says "No wireless networks were found in range" and when I click on "change order of perferred networks" all my networks I had in the memory are gone, there are now no perferred networks, and everytime I try and add a new one, it creates it, but when I click on properties of the newly created perferred network, it crashes windows explorer. In addition to crashing windows, it also deletes the network from memory again. And yet in spite of all this, my computer still connects to the wireless networks in range, without teling me that they are even in range. This means that I can't connect to any encrypted networks, because I can't save the network keys. It's almost as though there's a file missing or something, the one that window's uses to store these "perferred" networks...I could use all the help I can get.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: not showing perferred or available networks, but connecting
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: not showing perferred or available networks, but connecting
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Some OSes have a system restore feature. Try that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 23, 2005 2:18 AM PDT

But since the OS is unknown, my advice may not apply.

Also, be sure there is no SPYWARE on the machine. Also reveal how you tested for such.

bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I fixed this problem with my system.
by good_gooogly_moogly! / July 3, 2005 6:00 AM PDT

I had the same issue with my XP SP2 system, it turns out because I disabled the Event Viewer service in an attempt to harden the box.

Through extensive testing, I discovered that when the event viewer was enabled, the WiFi network discovery feature returned.
When I set the *.evt files to DENY for System and Administrators, the functionality disappeared again.
If I set the service to Disabled and restarted, the WiFi discovery function disappeared again.

I hope this helps.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Started service: Wired AutoConfig
by lassesaari / February 18, 2009 8:42 AM PST

I started the service Wired AutoConfig (I think I had closed it down earlier because I didn't think it had anything to do with wireless connections. Wrong!), rebooted and got the list of networks back!
Lasse.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
is there by any chance you add
by Melati Hitam / July 4, 2005 3:18 AM PDT

new device or change your network adapter or a USB wifi adapter?

If so, maybe the driver conflict problem.... remove then reinstall with the latest driver/firmware.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.