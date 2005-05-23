not showing perferred or available networks, but connecting

But since the OS is unknown, my advice may not apply.
Also, be sure there is no SPYWARE on the machine. Also reveal how you tested for such.
bob
Summery
- Compter connects to wireless networks
- not showing the available networks
- not storing the perferred networks and thier
properties
Hey guys, I have NO idea what to do now. when I open my "view wireless networks" and search for ones available, it always says "No wireless networks were found in range" and when I click on "change order of perferred networks" all my networks I had in the memory are gone, there are now no perferred networks, and everytime I try and add a new one, it creates it, but when I click on properties of the newly created perferred network, it crashes windows explorer. In addition to crashing windows, it also deletes the network from memory again. And yet in spite of all this, my computer still connects to the wireless networks in range, without teling me that they are even in range. This means that I can't connect to any encrypted networks, because I can't save the network keys. It's almost as though there's a file missing or something, the one that window's uses to store these "perferred" networks...I could use all the help I can get.