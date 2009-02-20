I've run into this one.
Dear All,
I am porting my C/C++ project (currently functioning on 32 bit machine) into 64 bit SUSUE linux machine
uname -a
Linux msglxd03 2.6.5-7.97-smp #1 SMP Fri Jul 2 14:21:59 UTC 2004 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
I am trying to get the warning Specific to long to int and pointer to int assignments.
===================================
Written warnings2.c file which conatin :
#include<stdio.h>
#include<stdlib.h>
int main()
{
unsigned int i;
unsigned long z = -1L;
printf("size of unsigned is %d bytes!\n", sizeof(z));
printf("size of int is %d bytes!\n", sizeof(i));
i = z;
printf("\ni is = %d",i);
i = &z;
printf("\ni is = %d",i);
return 1;
}
==========================
After compiling (either with gcc or cc)
$ gcc -m64 -Wall -march=x86-64 -o war2.o warnings2.c
it gave me following warning:
warnings2.c: In function main:
warnings2.c:9: warning: format %d expects type int, but argument 2 has type long unsigned int
warnings2.c:10: warning: format %d expects type int, but argument 2 has type long unsigned int
warnings2.c:14: warning: assignment makes integer from pointer without a cast
There isn't any warning for long to int assignment(truncation) @ line 12.
On sparcv9 it is giving warnings when used >> CC +w2 -xarch=v9
"warnings2.cpp", line 12: Warning: Conversion of 64 bit type value to "int" causes truncation.
1 Warning(s) detected.
Could anybody please tell me how could we get the similar warnings on Linux?
Which all options are need with gcc to get the truncation warnings on 64-bit linux machine?
We have already tried -m64 -Wall -mcpu=x86-64 -Wconversion -pedantic and -Wshorten-64-to-32, but didn't get truncation warnings ?
Thanks in advance,
Regards.