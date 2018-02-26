Not exclusively a guy thing

I would LOVE to have a home theater. I love the fullness of the sound. However, my husband can't stand anything louder than a squeek emitting from a single tiny speaker usually found in a small radio. OK, I exagerrate a bit, but he really can't abide big sound, so I guess I'll have to do without. A home theater is just not worth disrupting our lives over.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.