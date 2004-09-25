not all burned pictures are accessible

Copy all the files to the hard disk and try again...
And try again with something like http://irfanview.com/
Bob
i burnt a cd a few months ago with about 54mb of pictures. i am now trying to open some of the pictures and the last 15 or so wont open. i select them and they do not get highlighted, all that happens is that my computer freezes up and then blue screens me. i dont understand why they are not working now when they working just fine after i burnt them. i did lend the cd to a friend to let him put the pictures on his computer and he said when he got it they didnt work and he did nothing to make them that way. i would just like to know how to access these pictures and what is wrong with the cd.