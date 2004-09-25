Audio & Video Software forum

General discussion

not all burned pictures are accessible

by msfyt / September 25, 2004 3:21 AM PDT

i burnt a cd a few months ago with about 54mb of pictures. i am now trying to open some of the pictures and the last 15 or so wont open. i select them and they do not get highlighted, all that happens is that my computer freezes up and then blue screens me. i dont understand why they are not working now when they working just fine after i burnt them. i did lend the cd to a friend to let him put the pictures on his computer and he said when he got it they didnt work and he did nothing to make them that way. i would just like to know how to access these pictures and what is wrong with the cd.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: not all burned pictures are accessible
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: not all burned pictures are accessible
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Re: not all burned pictures are accessible
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 25, 2004 3:24 AM PDT

Copy all the files to the hard disk and try again...

And try again with something like http://irfanview.com/

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What brand of CD are you using? If you're using noname
by Kiddpeat / September 25, 2004 10:17 AM PDT

cheapies, the file may have degraded since it was burnt.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Audio & Video Software forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.