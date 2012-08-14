You'd need to determine if the CD-ROM was defective. Also, FDISK is not a formatting utility but a partitioning one that's rather dated. You might try downloading a bootable .iso from here:
http://www.bootdisk.com/
for just the basic stuff.
I am using DELL LATITUDE D620. I want to format my hard drive(preferably thru FDISK). But, I am not able to boot from my CD. I went to BIOS and made changes but still not able to boot from CD. I referred MicroSoft Manuals . It says we need to have bootable floppy disks
which my laptop didnt have(no laptop can have ). How to proceed...?
