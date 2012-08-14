Windows Legacy OS forum

Question

Not able to boot from CD

by Naveenkumar77 / August 14, 2012 11:31 PM PDT

Hi,

I am using DELL LATITUDE D620. I want to format my hard drive(preferably thru FDISK). But, I am not able to boot from my CD. I went to BIOS and made changes but still not able to boot from CD. I referred MicroSoft Manuals . It says we need to have bootable floppy disks
which my laptop didnt have(no laptop can have Happy ). How to proceed...?

Thanks & Regards,
Naveen

You are posting a reply to: Not able to boot from CD
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
You are reporting the following post: Not able to boot from CD
Collapse -
Clarification Request
What media have you tried so far?
by Steven Haninger / August 14, 2012 11:35 PM PDT

You'd need to determine if the CD-ROM was defective. Also, FDISK is not a formatting utility but a partitioning one that's rather dated. You might try downloading a bootable .iso from here:

http://www.bootdisk.com/

for just the basic stuff.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not able to boot from CD
by Naveenkumar77 / August 15, 2012 1:12 AM PDT

Hi Steven,

Thanks for your reply. My CD-ROM is not defective and my WinXP CD is also functioning correctly.(Someone installed XP on some other system.). Anyway, I will download from the URL told by you. What next to do with that...?

Regards,
Naveen.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
About the CD drive.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 15, 2012 1:53 AM PDT

It's a shame folk dig in their heels so quickly that the drive is not defective. If the CD is good and the BIOS set proper there is no reason for this boot to fail unless there is some hardware that is old or defective.

I've lost count of folk that dig in their heels and you have to wait till they try it all.

Do try the usual and duplicate the XP CD to see if the copy works.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 4 total posts
