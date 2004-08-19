If you are using windows XP - you need to setup your "account name" so that you have administrative priverlage or alternatively sign on as the administrator - but if u have a stand alone computer and u are the only user it sounds like you haven't setup an account for yourself - if u need help doing this let me know
Peter
I have Norton's anti-virus installed on my computer after; I had my computer repaired and which included changes to the OS, since that time I no longer can access Norton?s Security Assistant. When I try to make changes to the settings' I get a message that says you need to be a supervisor in order to make changes. Since the program tells me that I am not a Supervisor it will not let me uninstall the program or change any settings.
In addition I cannot receive updates critical updates from Microsoft.