Norton Systemworks 2003 Standard

But how on earth can the software by itself know this without an internet connection.



I tried installing SW 2003 Pro and it loaded with no problems the only problem I did have was running live update. Everything updated, even the antivirus definitions, but the common client file wouldn't update.



I just now got done with reinstalling the OS for about the 3rd or 4th time and tried to reinstall SW 2003 standard. Same thing. It won't load properly and there isn't anything physically wrong with the CD. What it is doing is not putting the Systemworks quick launch on the desktop and I can't get the antivirus to enable.



There has to be something leftover from the previous OS install that the SW program is picking up on.



Help is much appreciated.



I guess I can buy another copy of SW...one that hasn't ever been registered but, I think I would rather go with McAffee or some other software now.