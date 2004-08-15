PC Applications forum

General discussion

Norton Systemworks 2003 Standard

by martylk2 / August 15, 2004 3:57 AM PDT

I've been using SW 2003 for quite some time...maybe 2 years now. I originally had it on my desktop. I never had any problem reinstalling it after I would reinstall the OS ... XP Home. When I got my laptop I installed SW 2003 on it and upgraded to SW 2003 Pro for my desktop.

I probably installed the program on my laptop a couple of time after reinstalling the OS with no problems.

I just reinstalled the OS on my laptop and tried to reinstall SW 2003 but the antivirus wouldn't install. Thgere are things that just won't reinstall.

I haven't even installed any Windows updates yet and the OS that came with my laptop has only SP1. I've successfully reinstalled SW in the past but the only thing I can think of that is different is that the last time I reinstallled SW I registered it.

Anybody have a clue?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Norton Systemworks 2003 Standard
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Norton Systemworks 2003 Standard
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Norton Systemworks 2003 Standard
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 15, 2004 4:04 AM PDT

Many Antivirus will not install if a worm/other pest is on the machine. Do the usual scan with Housecall to see what you find.

Also, Symantec's AV is time limited. Yours may have expired.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Systemworks 2003 Standard
by martylk2 / August 15, 2004 4:15 AM PDT

But how on earth can the software by itself know this without an internet connection.

I tried installing SW 2003 Pro and it loaded with no problems the only problem I did have was running live update. Everything updated, even the antivirus definitions, but the common client file wouldn't update.

I just now got done with reinstalling the OS for about the 3rd or 4th time and tried to reinstall SW 2003 standard. Same thing. It won't load properly and there isn't anything physically wrong with the CD. What it is doing is not putting the Systemworks quick launch on the desktop and I can't get the antivirus to enable.

There has to be something leftover from the previous OS install that the SW program is picking up on.

Help is much appreciated.

I guess I can buy another copy of SW...one that hasn't ever been registered but, I think I would rather go with McAffee or some other software now.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Or it reads the date....
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 15, 2004 4:18 AM PDT

I am not privy to what timebombs they place in such software. But you need to get a scan done to see if a worm/pest has found its way onto the machine.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Or it reads the date....
by martylk2 / August 15, 2004 4:20 AM PDT

How would I do that?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Housecall
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 15, 2004 5:07 AM PDT

Type HOUSECALL into google.com to find a web based scan.

Other free tools to look for pests are called Adaware, Spybot and Cwshredder.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Or it reads the date....
by martylk2 / August 17, 2004 6:18 AM PDT

I was right. I went snooping around on the HDD...in "Documents and Settings" and "Program Files" and found quite a few leftover files and programs listed from before the reinstallation of the OS.

I don't know why the OS install didn't reformat the HDD but it didn't.

Systemworks was listed among others.

If anyone knows how to format a drive with the OS still on it, I'd appreciate the info.

Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
"how to format a drive with the OS still on it, "
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 17, 2004 10:30 AM PDT

Remember that formatting a drive does wipe out the OS and most users will not know how to install Windows properly. Most will not know how to install drivers for motherboard, video and more.

Microsoft doesn't do this for us.

If you want to proceed, such instructions are in the Newbies and Computer Help forums about formatting.

However, if you can't format the hard disk, it's a sign that you may experience grave difficulty installing OS.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:
by martylk2 / August 17, 2004 1:22 PM PDT

Not really. I'm experienced with it. I'm not, however, experienced with formatting a system drive with an OS. I believe I have to be in "safe" mode. I've done that before but I don't remember how. I have a utility that allows me to wipe the drive but it requires a floppy. My laptop, as well as most laptops nowadays don't have floppy drives.

There are ways that I can wipe the drive such as removing it, putting it into a USB enclosure and hooking it up to my desktop and formatting but, I'm looking for simplicity with no unnecessary expense.

All of my system drivers and apps are on one CD, anyway. The OS is custom from the laptop manufacturer. It is WinXP but is on a different CD that the OEM created for this laptop. If the OS was original it would be so much easier.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Applications forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.