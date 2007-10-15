norton question

Start>Run then type SERVICES.MSC
Hit OK.
Locate "Security Center" the open it to restart the service (hit stop then let Windows stop it. Hit Start).
Reboot the system and see how it goes.
If the above will not help, disable/enable Windows Firewall in XP.
Disable it first. Restart the system. The alert should be no Firewall is turn on.
Enable Windows Firewall again. See if Security Center will now recognize it is "on".
awhile back i uninstall sygate firewall,from my system while my norton anti-virus and system works 2007 was installed,Now my antivus secutrity center is showing no fire wall. for some reason Norton does not recognize windows xp 2 firewall,any solution.
System XP SP2
HP Intel celeron CPU 2.93 GHZ 512 Ram