norton question

by coaster1robert / October 15, 2007 7:27 AM PDT

awhile back i uninstall sygate firewall,from my system while my norton anti-virus and system works 2007 was installed,Now my antivus secutrity center is showing no fire wall. for some reason Norton does not recognize windows xp 2 firewall,any solution.

System XP SP2
HP Intel celeron CPU 2.93 GHZ 512 Ram

7 total posts
Try to restart the Security Center service
by Donna Buenaventura / October 15, 2007 4:26 PM PDT
In reply to: norton question

Start>Run then type SERVICES.MSC
Hit OK.
Locate "Security Center" the open it to restart the service (hit stop then let Windows stop it. Hit Start).
Reboot the system and see how it goes.

If the above will not help, disable/enable Windows Firewall in XP.
Disable it first. Restart the system. The alert should be no Firewall is turn on.
Enable Windows Firewall again. See if Security Center will now recognize it is "on".

norton Security question
by coaster1robert / October 16, 2007 5:17 AM PDT

I did both things, My Norton security center still show X on task bar, Which means security risk. Now inside norton program it states:
sygate personal firewall is turned off,please turn it on. I uninstall the sygate months ago. So why doesn't recognize windows firewall?
Now my windows firewall is on,and it show in windows security center,as on.
Robert

Robert
by Donna Buenaventura / October 16, 2007 6:10 AM PDT

Try to open Norton Protection Center in your System Works then configure uncheck "Show Firewall alerts"
See if it will change the status.

Reboot the system.
Undo your changes by checking "Show Firewall alerts"

See if that will solve the issue.

norton Security question
by coaster1robert / October 16, 2007 10:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Robert

Well,it didn't work,but thanks for your help,anyway. The X in norton is not causing any problems, I just thought maybe i get rid of the x.thanks robert

Is there at "fix" button...
by Donna Buenaventura / October 16, 2007 3:06 PM PDT

in Norton System Works' Protection Center? If yes, have you tried clicking the fix button in NPC?

I have not use NSW but only using NIS and NAV which has the fix button in NPC.

Right. It should not cause a problem since it is an information alert only. It need to refresh itself though so it will know that there's Windows Firewall.

norton Security question
by coaster1robert / October 17, 2007 7:40 AM PDT

yes,it does has a fix version with mine also. there two buttons on 1).next 2).cancel
the next button is shaded in Grey,i can't advance the fix. it as an red X stated i have sygate turned off,turn back on. My guess since there an X not a check,can't fix it. Robert

I guess I put up with it,it's still protecting,and i know the firewall working or my programs
wouldn't work. I know my anti virus working, it blocks attacks all the time.
thanks for your help. Robert P>S> I went to symantec on this,and they couldn't solve this.

