Norton I.S. 2009 or Avast I.S.?

by fsmn / March 12, 2010 5:46 AM PST

Hi, I'm operating W7 x64 on a Gateway DX4831 desktop w/Intel(R) Core i5 CPU, 650, dual core, 4 logical processors, & 8GB RAM. It came w/Norton Internet Security 2009 (firewall, AV, real-time scanning, ID Protection)and I'm running it just to test it out. However, I already have a copy of Avast Internet Security which I had purchased for another computer. It also has firewall, Real-time scanning, email protection, and it has a sandbox feature. As it's so difficult to know what reviews to trust in, I was wondering if anyone had experiences or advice re: which one to use(if either). I do a lot of "surfing" and installing, therefore I NEED very reliable security, w/excellent (not just good) detection rates and aggressive attitutde towards malware. I really like the virtual option available thru Avast but I also really like the online site advisory from Norton, which Avast doesn't offer. Does anyone have input which may help me decide on security program to use?

