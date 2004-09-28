Norton Ghost 2003

It is not all that easy. If you change anything other than the hard drive, it likely won't work and you will need only to repair (if you are lucky) your Windows installation. But if your new drive is Sata and your old drive is an ATA one, it gets far more complicated. Ghost sometimes works, but most times doesn't. That is because you have to change boot drive in the CMOS to get the SATA drive to boot or even be recognized.



And trying to repair an SATA drive Windows installation is usually a waste of time. You need to press F6 to install the SATA drivers but your Windows installation is just as more likely not to be recognized as the boot drive.



So the earlier suggestion of keeping your old drive as the boot drive and moving all your old programs and files to your new drive will work up to a point. But if you want to get Windows to boot off your new drive and remove your old drive, you are back to square one. Because if it wants you to reinstall Windows, none oif your old prorams will work.



I understand Ghost 9.0 may solve this problem, but don't hold your breath. And backups may or may not work perfectly across hardware changes. And if you use Windows XP, you get the new screen of death which

demands that you reactivate Windows XP. And that may be easy, or involve reading 9 sets of 6 number digits to a computer, only to be forced to repeat those after a 10 minute wait to a person who may or may not ask you why you are reactivating Windows and then he will start to read you 7 sets of 6 digit numbers which you must type on your computer as he watches to see if you got it correct.



I also forgot that b efore you can do this, you need to remove your hardware firewall, because he can't see your computer if you don't. So trust me, keep your old drive as the boot drive or you will probably hate Microsoft forever.