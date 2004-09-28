Norton Ghost 2003

"will Norton Ghost save this information and allow me to load it onto another computer and hard drive. My primary concern is to still be able to use the program."
No. Here's why. The windows os's don't boot up and run when moved from machine to machine. Your post left out important details about what version Windows (I'm guessing you are going to use Windows) as well as the size of the hard disks.
There is hope, but with what you wrote, it will not work.
Even once we tackle the OS issue, such tends to frustrate those that "just want it to work". I have no "click here" solution but can offer ways to duplicate the drive (you have that) and then ways to repair the OS, then install drivers for the new machine. All this will take about a day for the move and can be easy or hard depending on many factors.
Even after a successful move, it will not be "perfect". If you want perfect, then this discussion is done.
Bob
