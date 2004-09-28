PC Applications forum

General discussion

Norton Ghost 2003

by bcw1973 / September 28, 2004 5:21 PM PDT

Will Norton Ghost 2003 enable me to copy my current hard drive and install the information on a different hard drive. Also, can the Ghost copy of my hard drive be loaded onto a different computer (& hard drive) and have all programs work just as they did on the previous hard drive. I have a particular program that I have been using for quite some time and the company has closed is business. The program required activation on the initial install, but will Norton Ghost save this information and allow me to load it onto another computer and hard drive. My primary concern is to still be able to use the program.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Norton Ghost 2003
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Norton Ghost 2003
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
32 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003 will not solve this one. Here's why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 28, 2004 10:16 PM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

"will Norton Ghost save this information and allow me to load it onto another computer and hard drive. My primary concern is to still be able to use the program."

No. Here's why. The windows os's don't boot up and run when moved from machine to machine. Your post left out important details about what version Windows (I'm guessing you are going to use Windows) as well as the size of the hard disks.

There is hope, but with what you wrote, it will not work.

Even once we tackle the OS issue, such tends to frustrate those that "just want it to work". I have no "click here" solution but can offer ways to duplicate the drive (you have that) and then ways to repair the OS, then install drivers for the new machine. All this will take about a day for the move and can be easy or hard depending on many factors.

Even after a successful move, it will not be "perfect". If you want perfect, then this discussion is done.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003 will not solve this one. Here's why.
by Digibop / September 30, 2004 5:29 PM PDT

No, Norton Ghost won't move your programs over.
And like Bob noted it will not even boot up if you move a hard drive with Windows on it to another computer.
Windows if very picky and usually needs the exact same motherboard to work and even then it's only "Iffy"

You may want to try a program that I have used with great success.

It's called "Aloha Bob PC Relocator" Dumb Name, but great product.

You will need 2 computers for this to work.

You hook them up with either a USB cable or Ethernet Cable and it will transfer all of your programs, Operating System, Settings, and most everything else too.

I have used it twice and it is execellent.

It even keeps your Windows Icons so it looks like nothing has changed.

There are some minor things that it won't transfer, but it should transfer your programs without a problem.

The new computer has to have the same Operating System or Newer. For example you could not transfer from Windows XP to Windows 98. But you can transfer from 98 to 98 or 98 to XP or XP to XP.

Here is a link to Aloha Bob:

http://alohabob.com/ProductsHome.asp?Item=2

I would give them a call and see what they recommend.

I can only judge on the 2 times I used it.

Hope this helps.

Steve

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003 will not solve this one. Here's why.
by mjd / September 30, 2004 11:19 PM PDT

i have successfully transferred data from one machine to another in two ways. first, use a good backup program and copy those programs that you want to save. i have used backup now delux and nero6.0. just install the backup program on your new computer and restore the data you have backed up. pretty simple and i havent needed to reactivate any programs. secondly, i have removed the old hard drive, and put it in my new machine as a slave and simply moved programs from one drive to the other. the old drive can then be reformatted and used as a backup drive. i keep copies of my favorite programs and any info i want to keep on the slave drive and have successfully been able to use them without reactivating them when they are copied or moved

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ghost2003- file naming
by cher37 / March 3, 2005 10:46 PM PST

In process of making ghost startup floppy. Everything is ok until I get to **** Image File Name. I have no idea of what to call it. Can you give me name or show me how to get one. I can't proceed any further. Very frustrating- windows me It shows file name-----Open

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by MESMD / September 30, 2004 5:37 PM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

Yes, you can do a direct copy of your old drive to new drive, as long as the new drive's size is the same or larger.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by Jakesty / September 30, 2004 6:26 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

Of course Norton can make a copy of your hard drive and allow you to migrate it to a different drive. The OS will boot on the same system like before as well. I have just recently ghosted 15 different Windows 2000 machines using ghost without failure. The adventure begins when you use a ghosted drive in a different system or motherboard. W2K and XP can actually recognize a lot of the new pc's environment, and with some work, such as checking all of your device manager settings, allow you to configure the system again.
Jake

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by pjottr / September 30, 2004 7:01 PM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

Yes. norton ghost can do that. I did it lots of times. The only problem is that the new computer has different hardware. When you boot your transferred system for the first time the os will find hardware it was not used to. But with the installation cd's at hand most of them will be recognised and installed.
The settings for your favotite ptogram should remain intact.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by sp8smate / September 30, 2004 9:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

I use Acronis True Image to shift data to new hard drive as well as make regular backups. Its all GUI based and runs inside Windows so no need to go to cmd prompt to do anything. It is a VERY simple wizard based point and click program, VERY easy to use.

It really is an all in one for moving or backing up which we should all do on a regular basis shouldn't we.

Have fun and by the way its very pretty as well haha

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
True Image v Ghost
by AttySec / February 28, 2006 7:11 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

I, too, am a fan of Acronis True Image and know how easy it is to use, but it won't clone to a partition - only to the entire drive. This can be an important limitation.

Colin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Norton in the UK
by AttySec / February 28, 2006 7:16 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

What I really want to say is that this web site: http://www.tekdealers.com/?pg=product_details&productID=89 offers a Norton 2003 download for $4.99. Even when I use a genuine Connecticut address I can't download it in the UK. What difference does it make? The page "process.php" refuses to load.

Colin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Two things...
by John.Wilkinson / February 28, 2006 8:16 AM PST
In reply to: Norton in the UK

First, I wouldn't touch TekDealers with a 10-foot pole. Why? Just click here for a previous post that discusses the site's/company's major legal issues.

Second, why reply to a thread that has been dead for well over a year? Unless the topics are intimately linked, it's best to start a new thread on whatever issue you are having so that it garners the appropriate attention.

Hope this helps,
John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by JamesJ / September 30, 2004 9:49 PM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

To add to what the others have said ...

Copying the contents of your drive (by whatever means) to a drive in a new computer, or moving your current drive to a new computer for that matter, may or may not work. If the hardware in the new computer is different, Windows will need to install new drivers. If the hardware is too different, Windows may not be able to adapt.

However, even if your Windows copy does work, that doesn't mean the software you mentioned will. It depends on how the software handles the "activation" you mentioned. A copy may work fine. Or it may, for example, see that it's installed on different hardware and require you to activate it again. If you'd post exactly what software it was, someone may know how its activation worked and whether or not a copy would be likely to work, or how to fix it if it didn't.

James

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by jackwei / September 30, 2004 11:56 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

It is not all that easy. If you change anything other than the hard drive, it likely won't work and you will need only to repair (if you are lucky) your Windows installation. But if your new drive is Sata and your old drive is an ATA one, it gets far more complicated. Ghost sometimes works, but most times doesn't. That is because you have to change boot drive in the CMOS to get the SATA drive to boot or even be recognized.

And trying to repair an SATA drive Windows installation is usually a waste of time. You need to press F6 to install the SATA drivers but your Windows installation is just as more likely not to be recognized as the boot drive.

So the earlier suggestion of keeping your old drive as the boot drive and moving all your old programs and files to your new drive will work up to a point. But if you want to get Windows to boot off your new drive and remove your old drive, you are back to square one. Because if it wants you to reinstall Windows, none oif your old prorams will work.

I understand Ghost 9.0 may solve this problem, but don't hold your breath. And backups may or may not work perfectly across hardware changes. And if you use Windows XP, you get the new screen of death which
demands that you reactivate Windows XP. And that may be easy, or involve reading 9 sets of 6 number digits to a computer, only to be forced to repeat those after a 10 minute wait to a person who may or may not ask you why you are reactivating Windows and then he will start to read you 7 sets of 6 digit numbers which you must type on your computer as he watches to see if you got it correct.

I also forgot that b efore you can do this, you need to remove your hardware firewall, because he can't see your computer if you don't. So trust me, keep your old drive as the boot drive or you will probably hate Microsoft forever.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by terry.franks / September 30, 2004 10:36 PM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

i have just used ghost to do the same thing 98% of your programs wont be afected ghost makes a copy of the drive your programs stay on the old hdd why not use your old drive as slave as for program activation yes you will need to reactivate just put user id and password {www.cracks.am for key gen} if you keep the old drive as slave you wont need to reactivate

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by GBTrevor / September 30, 2004 10:53 PM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

I have found that using a Norton Ghost Floppy boot disc copying Drive to drive or partition to partition is not an issue with Windows 98/98SE.
But Windows XP is a different ball game, if you just trying to copy then a number of errors or unexplained things can happen! But to resolve this you need to use Sysprep. A useful web site I found that allowed me to get up to speed fast is http://www.uea.ac.uk/itcs/software/xp/xp-sysprep.html When following the instructions substitute your details where applicable.
Oh... and a note on the other posts, I have succesfully cloned to drives and partitions both larger and smaller than the original.
Also I found passwords were not retained (server logon, dial up, email, wireless network etc) so make sure you know these before hand.
Hope this helps.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by DerDoktor / December 14, 2004 1:49 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

That link does not work anymore, do we have another?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by glenn30 / December 14, 2004 2:08 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

DerDoktor, that link works for me. Wink

Glenn

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ghost20003- can't find file name
by cher37 / March 3, 2005 10:32 PM PST
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

making ghost recovery floppy- all ok until disk image file name- what do I use-can't finish recovery disk without it. Can you give me name or tell me what to do

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by jimglewis / September 30, 2004 11:28 PM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

I will assume you are working with Windows(?)
"Will Norton Ghost 2003 enable me to copy my current hard drive and install the information on a different hard drive?" Yes, I do it almost daily as a software tester. Takes a little practice, but it works great.

"Also, can the Ghost copy of my hard drive be loaded onto a different computer (& hard drive) and have all programs work just as they did on the previous hard drive?" A definite MAYBE. The trick is to have the second machine as identical as possible to the first machine. You can have a faster CPU and more memory and a bigger hard drive, BUT each and every device in the computer needs it's own driver and chances are the ones you used on the old computer won't work correctly on the new computer.
What I have done is to place the old machine image on the new machine and attempt to boot. When Windows came up, I had to be ready to find (usually via a second machine connected to the internet) the necessary drivers whenever Windows 'found' a new device and needed that driver. Motherboards come with a CD that has important drivers also, so use that as your first source.
I wish you well.
- - -Jim

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by greg10 / October 1, 2004 12:44 AM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

I being using Acronis Trueimage it does a great job in all those areas check it out

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by Prosc / October 1, 2004 1:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

Try Acronis True Image. We use it to clone drives for new computers. It makes an exact copy.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Cloning with True Image
by AttySec / February 28, 2006 8:44 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

As I have said in an earlier thread TI will only clone to an entire hard drive, not to a partition. Most large drives need partitioning. Youcan't use TI to clone to a 30Gb partition on a 300Gb drive. It will take the entire drive. Norton 2003 will clone to the 30Gb partition, I am told.

Colin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Check file system format NTFS or FAT32 and Hardware devices
by corotomi / October 1, 2004 2:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

To your first question, "copy my current hard drive and install the information on a different hard drive?"
Yes, but if your new drive does not have the same file system of the ghost image, NTFS or FAT32, the copy of the image will not install. I had that problem. We had a one-of-a-kind computer, Win98, and the hard drive failed. We had a used spare drive, NT4.0, and the installed failed. So I had a Win2000 CD ROM and reformatted the hard drive to FAT32 file system. (Win2000 CD asks if you want to format in NTFS or FAT32.)

Your next question, "can the Ghost copy of my hard drive be loaded onto a different computer (& hard drive) and have all programs work just as they did on the previous hard drive?"
Yes, BUT only if the new computer is compatible with the hardware devices listed in the ghost image. Ex. If your Ghost image has a driver for a Hitachi CD ROM, and your new computer has a Sony CD ROM, most likely your CD ROM will not work.

Two things have to match:
- File system of new hard drive and Ghost image
- Hardware devices of new computer and Ghost image.

Good luck,
Sergio

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by ronaldo / October 1, 2004 6:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

Whilst the program you mention is able to do the type of transaction you wish to do, there are additional tasks that you will have to complete before the new hard drive will wholly operate your pc, however, I would suggest that you consider using a program called "Drive Image" as a better alternative.
This will enable you to make an exact copy of your existing hd including the os.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by kc04 / October 1, 2004 10:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

Hello,
There's alway a better way to transfer data from one computer to next computer, it would be a great ideal to purchase, the (USB DATA TRANSFER, HUB AND BUFFER FOR BOTH UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM) in other words, the usb data transfer cable, will download programs from the old PC to the new PC, I feel this is most safes way to deal with any data transfer. I can't tell you were to purchase the item, but, "I will say, I hope everything works out for you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by engrsparky / October 3, 2004 12:27 PM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

I had a similar problem with some editing software. I found Norton Ghost skips over certain programs such as this. These programs must have some copy protection written into them.

My solution, while a little pricey, did the job. A hard drive duplicator (www.corpsys.com) @ $995.00 worked just fine. I can totally duplicate any hard drive down to the last detail including all programs, files and even OS.

You can get a refurbished unit from SurplusComputers for $399. The $399 unit works just fine. (http://www.softwareandstuff.com/TOL10248.html)

Another software program that claims it will do what you are looking to do is at http://www.acronis.com/products/trueimage/ Other than what I read, I have had no experience with this product. It is somewhat cheaper at $49.00Hope this helps.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Acronis True Image
by AttySec / February 28, 2006 9:01 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

I'm sorry if i have replied piecemeal on this topic.

I recently had two computers go down. The first had a catastrophic failure on the 80Gb master drive, but I had an image of the O/S and apps on the 30Gb slave. I "restored" the image to a new 160Gb hard drive. It went over perfectly and was in bootable condition. Except that the boot up was stopped by this error message: "NTLDR file is missing". There are several possible reasons for this. In my case it was because the restored O/S expected to see an 80Gb drive and found a 160Gb drive.

A search on Google will bring up many web sites dealing with this. Choose a simple one. If you can't find one I'll point one out. Afterwards it botted up perfectly.

The other machine needed a new drive before the 15Gb one filled up. I cloned it to a new 160Gb hard drive. "Cloning" using True Image avoided the dreaded "NTLDR" message but with True Image it had the bad effect of taking the whole drive. I used Partition Magic 8 to reduce the C: partition to 30Gb and installed several partitions in the released space. As I said earlier Ghost 2003 would have allowed me to clone to the 30Gb partition that I had set up, but I have always found Ghost to be a ***** to use.

Colin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by Mart6 / October 4, 2004 7:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

Yes the image can be copied to any hard drive the easiest way i have found to do this when i have had a problem with simply to put the second hard drive in as secondry slave and copy 1 to another using the ghost software and will copy exacly the way it was when you created the image.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Norton Ghost 2003
by ny_italain / October 9, 2004 4:09 PM PDT
In reply to: Norton Ghost 2003

You can copy a hard drive very fast with Nortons Ghost,
and you should have no problem doing so. I usually use Nortons Ghost when of course the two hard drives are setup as Master and Slave. The only problem that you will have a big problem with is when you switch hard drives into another machine.... Reason; is the other computer exactly the same,, I doubt it, and this is what causes the problems... You can still use it in another machine, but be prepared to do some leg work re-installing some drivers.. When you take out a cloned hard drive, it is basically only good if the other machine is identical to each other,, usually big companies may have this setup, as you may have purchased a 100 computers all the same. The biggest problem when switching hard drives is the Mother Board drivers in the other machine, the other computer may have a different mother board, have the mother board drivers handy when doing this, another problem can be, in the operating system when trying to log in, lets say; Windows 2000, The user names can usually get screwed up when signing on, as the software also detects different hardware... The hardware is the biggest problem, if you have a different sound card, video card, modem (if used today), and also to take into consideration, is your other computer proprietary, versus the other computer, proprietary; meaning all hardware is built into the motherboard, video, network card, etc. if so, you are going to have a great time reinstalling all hardware drivers. It can be done, but also can be a pain in the ***... Just be prepared with all drivers, go on the internet for the most updated ones, or let XP install it's own version. Also, Be prepared after doing all this, you may have to re-install XP, or whatever operating system you are using. Good Luck...
LURCHisLURCKING

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
creating image file for Win2003 Server Drive
by arif_siddiqi / December 21, 2010 12:17 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Norton Ghost 2003

Hi,

I have created a image through Norton Ghost 2003 for my 320 GB HDD. It has 2 Partitions C and D. I have selected both of them while creating image.I want to know that how i will recover this image on other HDD.Will the image create same partitions on the new drive or i will have to create those partitions by my self.

Regards
Arif Siddiqi

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Applications forum 32 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.