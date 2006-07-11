noob needs a/v reciever advice...I am NOT an audiophile!!

Would be to go visit a local home theater dealer that has some systems set up in viewing rooms. You can get an idea of what you want and be able to ask questions. If you want good sound, plan on most of your budget going toward the speakers.
If you have a DVD player that you are watching movies on, you can play your CDs on it too. Really no need to own both.
All,
My current Onkyo stuff is about 13 years old. I want to upgrade. I just want a decent A/V reciever. I would like something that has both decent audio quality and home theater quality. If I had to pick one or the other, I would rather it have better audio quality...
Also may be buying some surround speakers and a cd player in the future if anyone has any ideas.
I know absolutely nothing about this stuff. I listen to mostly the radio, the occasional cd and watch the occasional movie. I would prolly listen to cd's more but my onkyo cd player has been on the blink for a loooooong time.
For the reciever I want to stay around $500. For the speakers and cd player, I got no idea...
Thanks for any help..
Ron