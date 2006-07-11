TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

noob needs a/v reciever advice...I am NOT an audiophile!!

by ronf / July 11, 2006 6:57 AM PDT

All,

My current Onkyo stuff is about 13 years old. I want to upgrade. I just want a decent A/V reciever. I would like something that has both decent audio quality and home theater quality. If I had to pick one or the other, I would rather it have better audio quality...

Also may be buying some surround speakers and a cd player in the future if anyone has any ideas.

I know absolutely nothing about this stuff. I listen to mostly the radio, the occasional cd and watch the occasional movie. I would prolly listen to cd's more but my onkyo cd player has been on the blink for a loooooong time.

For the reciever I want to stay around $500. For the speakers and cd player, I got no idea...

Thanks for any help..

Ron

7 total posts
Your best bet
by HTHMAN / July 11, 2006 2:14 PM PDT

Would be to go visit a local home theater dealer that has some systems set up in viewing rooms. You can get an idea of what you want and be able to ask questions. If you want good sound, plan on most of your budget going toward the speakers.

If you have a DVD player that you are watching movies on, you can play your CDs on it too. Really no need to own both.

RONF WHY NOT BE A AUDIOPHILE AND VIDIOPHILE?
by stewart norrie / July 13, 2006 5:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Your best bet

Once you invest in a nice hi-def t.v. 5.1 receiver and great speakers, you can have your cake and eat it to. There is nothing better than enjoying a concert that you can see and hear good luck stewart

For the reciever I want to stay around $500
by jcrobso / July 13, 2006 1:42 AM PDT

$500 buys at lot of reciver today!!! Focus on speakers!!!
Spend more on speakers than the reciver if you want good music. If you budget is a $1000, spend $500~600 on speakers and the remainder on the reciver. John

i completely agree
by inni121 / July 15, 2006 10:24 AM PDT

speakers are what makes the sound

i use a pair of JBL E90 speakers, and let me tell u these babies are amazing, i appreciate them more and more every time i turn them on

trust me, get the best speakers, then worry about the receiver,

it also depends what exactly u r trying to accomplish

watching movies and listening to stereo

different speakers provide different sound

Receiver
by kena10 / July 14, 2006 10:49 PM PDT

Ron,

I would suggest you look at yamaha for their receivers, particularly the RX-V line. You'll get the best bang for your buck and you'll get plenty of power. as far as the dvd player and the speakers, you can always get a relatively inexpensive and solid dvd player that will have upconversion for about $150.
for the speakers, I would shop around and see what sounds good to your ear. Good brands to check out would be Polk, Boston Acoustics, among others.

Jimmy

Thanks
by ronf / July 15, 2006 4:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Receiver

Thanks Jimmy. I've always heard good stuff about Yamaha.

Ron

