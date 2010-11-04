Non Profit Educational organization needs help

Dear Friend:
We are students with Penn?s Wood?s Project.
If you can help us we will send you our Tax number etc. But we were given a canon XL 1 and we need the ac power unit and we don't have it. We also need batteries and any other items
And we were not given the ac power supply, is it possible that you may have one. Also do you have or do you know of anyone who has older cam?s that they could donate for our studies?
We are using the camera for educational purposes.
Using the XL 1 ? we want to shoot lightning and were not sure what settings to place cam at any idea?
Thanks
Penn?s Wood?s Project
172 allbaugh park road
Johnstown, PA 15909
814-322-1825
