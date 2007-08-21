Non-indexed searching

under the search box and you can check a box to search non indexed locations. I don't know if you can turn it off but in the control panel you can go to index options and choose the locations that are indexed but if you choose not to have any locations indexed you won't get any search results unless you check that box.
I don't trust the indexed search. I would really like to turn it off so I can get my hard drive space back, but more than that I just don't want to search an index. I want to search what IS there, not just what the OS has found. Is there a setting that will let me search the hard drive and not the index or do I need a new program? Windows help says that indexing can't be turned off. I want a search program like the one in Windows XP.
Here is why I don't want the index. I recently shot a bunch of pictures at my cousin's wedding and thought I got them all copied to my hard drive but Windows Search can't find a number (about 200 of 1700) pictures. The photo number sequence says there should be some there, but I can't see them on my hard drive.
Thanks.