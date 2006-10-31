Non-configurable - thumbs down!

As with the old IE, new sites tend to open another browser window rather than utilize the tabs (as many other browsers do). I have searched high and low looking for the option to prevent this and IT DOES NOT EXIST! Compared to Firefox, Avante, Slimbrowser, etc., IE7 is at the bottom of the pile.
