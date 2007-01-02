Nokia e62 mystery display indicator

I've got a Nokia e62 with a display icon showing a speaker with a line through it. This indicator appears at the top center of my screen.
I've talked with several techs through my service provider and no one seems to know anything about it. I've also looked through a couple different technical manuals and can't find any mention of this indicator.
Any information on what this indicator is and how to get rid of it is greatly appreciated.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.