My buddys computer started having a issue with no video output. So I took everything apart tried a different video card. Nothing. I decided his cpu or motherboard was bad. So I ordered a new cpu motherboard and ram. Put it together still didnt work. 1st I sent in the cpu 2nd didnt work. Did the same with mb and ram. I just bough a new tower thought possibly the wiring was bad. Still nothing.
No beeps with internal speaker. tried different monitors I know works. Only thing that hasnt been replaced is Hard drive and cd drive. I tried a different hard drive. I unhooked cd drive and hard drive. Still dont show anything. Im hooking it up to my tv and using as a monitor. Pretty sure if it booted it should show the boot up screen shouldnt it?
Any ideas?