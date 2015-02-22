Computer Help forum

Question

No video output

by reallyfunguy / February 22, 2015 7:37 AM PST

My buddys computer started having a issue with no video output. So I took everything apart tried a different video card. Nothing. I decided his cpu or motherboard was bad. So I ordered a new cpu motherboard and ram. Put it together still didnt work. 1st I sent in the cpu 2nd didnt work. Did the same with mb and ram. I just bough a new tower thought possibly the wiring was bad. Still nothing.

No beeps with internal speaker. tried different monitors I know works. Only thing that hasnt been replaced is Hard drive and cd drive. I tried a different hard drive. I unhooked cd drive and hard drive. Still dont show anything. Im hooking it up to my tv and using as a monitor. Pretty sure if it booted it should show the boot up screen shouldnt it?

Any ideas?

9 total posts
Clarification Request
Did you try an out of the case, cardboard build?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 22, 2015 8:05 AM PST
In reply to: No video output

Your common PC does not need a HDD, ODD or such to display a screen. Same goes of the case...

Cardboard build
by reallyfunguy / March 14, 2015 4:01 AM PDT

Yes I tried this yesterday. I sent back cpu and motherboard to manufacturer. When I get it back Ill try it on cardboard first. Im thinking that something is frying cpu.

Answer
(NT) have you tried a different PSU?
by James Denison / March 14, 2015 3:39 PM PDT
In reply to: No video output
psu
by reallyfunguy / March 15, 2015 5:38 AM PDT

Tha was actually the very first thing replaced in his computer before I bought the new cpu mb and ram. It didn't fix it. I bought a cheap one for 20$ 500 watt. Could that be the problem?

Ahh, a new motherboard!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 15, 2015 5:47 AM PDT
In reply to: psu

One of the most recurring issues when folk replace a motherboard is the mounting post issues. Did you remove ALL the posts then install only the ones needed?

This is also why we build on cardboard first. That way we know the parts are good. In a case you may never know.
Bob

mounting mb
by reallyfunguy / March 16, 2015 1:02 AM PDT

No I didn't. I wonder if one shorted out mb? I plan on building on cardboard first.

(NT) I think you're getting the picture.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 16, 2015 1:35 AM PDT
In reply to: mounting mb
