by merlin241 / January 9, 2005 3:25 AM PST

AltecLansing ADA305W speakers USB subwoofer. Power on changed USB cable. Sound card ok Headset works when connected to computer. No sound from speakers, What have I missed? Get inital tweek when system powers up. Running Win 98

Merlin, How Do You Know?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 9, 2005 4:28 AM PST
In reply to: no sound to speakers

You said "sound card OK". Did it work at some time before? Do you have the most recent drivers installed for the speakers?

Most importantly, do you have the speaker "enabled"? Although I'm not working at a Win98 machine right now, try this: Open the "Control Panel", double click on the "Multimedia" icon. (I think) There should be an "Audio" tab, then select the "Advanced Properties" button under the Playback-Preferred Device". Under the "Speakers" tab, make sure that "Desktop Speakers" or similar is displayed.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Speakers enabled
by merlin241 / January 9, 2005 5:49 AM PST

I checked the multimedia in control panel, it is set to desktop sterio speakers. I plugged a headset into speaker hole in back of computer and I had normal sound through the headset, both CD player and system sounds(start up, etc) The desktop speakers are powered up (light lit on UBS and unit on desktop)no messages from system settings, device manager.

