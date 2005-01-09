no sound to speakers

You said "sound card OK". Did it work at some time before? Do you have the most recent drivers installed for the speakers?
Most importantly, do you have the speaker "enabled"? Although I'm not working at a Win98 machine right now, try this: Open the "Control Panel", double click on the "Multimedia" icon. (I think) There should be an "Audio" tab, then select the "Advanced Properties" button under the Playback-Preferred Device". Under the "Speakers" tab, make sure that "Desktop Speakers" or similar is displayed.
Hope this helps.
Grif
AltecLansing ADA305W speakers USB subwoofer. Power on changed USB cable. Sound card ok Headset works when connected to computer. No sound from speakers, What have I missed? Get inital tweek when system powers up. Running Win 98