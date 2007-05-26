Find and install the CODECS you did last time to get these to work in WMP of old. Microsoft when you up'd to 11 broke most of them.
The WMP codecs from Microsoft are at a link I'll note but those should autodownload. Here's just one of interest, you'll have to hunt down the rest -> http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=06fcaab7-dcc9-466b-b0c4-04db144bb601&displaylang=en
I recently updated wma during the update another software restarted the computer. Now there is no sound for .wmv files, nothing at all for .mpg. Also when I run video files on Windows Movie Maker it runs them too fast and sounds like a 33 1/3 record running at 45 rpms. It does work for .mp3 files. I tried rolling it back to wma 10 and then reinstalling 11. That didn't work. I also tried some things with GSpot. According to GSpot I have all the necessary codecs for MPEGs. When I try a .wmv file it mentions codec "WMV3" its name is "WMP v9(VC-1 Simple/Main)" its status is "Code Status Undetermined". Can some kind person tell me what to do?
