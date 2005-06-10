or is it trying to get its power via the USB port. Possibly your mobo won't provide sufficient 5 volt power to run the modem.
I put a DVD-player that I don't use any more in an old P2 as well as a DVD-CDRW-combo. Both of these drives are running fine but I can't get any sound on either drive of any CDs or any MP3s. I havn't got any music on the HD as I have just set-up new on that one, so I havn't tried if I could play (and hear) it. I'm running Win 2000 Pro on it.
The second problem I'm having is, I conected a 56k USB-modem on this PC. Plug and play detects the new hardware every time I start up. If I try to connect to the net, it says: no modem found. I also noticed, that the power-light on the modem is not on. I tried to install the drivers of the CD that came with it, no luck. When I connect it to my XP-machine then the power-light comes on.
Any recomendations would be gratly apreciated thanks.